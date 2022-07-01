Fourth of July weekend expected to be busy

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office expects Fourth of July traffic to be very heavy throughout the Florida Keys — on and off the water — throughout the holiday weekend.

Traffic enforcement deputies will be on the roadways watching for impatient and unsafe drivers, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. Don’t pass in no-passing zones or in center turn lanes, or you are likely to get a ticket, Linhardt said in a news release.

If planning to drive anywhere in or out of the county, allow extra time for your trip. Expect backups and delays from Key West to the 18-Mile Stretch. Also, if planning to drink alcohol, make sure to designate a sober driver — for a car or a boat — to ensure making it home safely, Linhardt said.

The Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on the water as well in an effort to keep mariners safe. Be patient and courteous at sandbars, other gathering areas and especially at marinas and boat ramps, all of which are expected to be very busy, Linhardt said.

Discard trash properly, in a trash can or a recycling container, and don’t leave it on the ground or in the water for someone else to clean up; doing so could result in being charged with littering, Linhardt said.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office suggests leaving fireworks to the professionals to ensure a safe and fun Fourth of July.

There will be a parade in Key Largo on July 4 that is expected to cause traffic congestion. Northbound traffic will be temporarily closed at Mile Marker 99 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Linhardt said.

All traffic will be diverted into southbound lanes starting at 9:45 a.m. The parade starts at 10 and will last about two hours. The highway should return to normal by 1 p.m.