Freedom Week tax holiday underway

If it’s July 1, it’s time to save some money.

The state’s Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday takes place through Thursday, July 7, and during the weeklong period, Florida consumers can save on eligible boating and water-activity supplies, as well as fishing, camping and specific outdoor supplies and sporting goods. Also included in the holiday are taxes on admissions to entertainment and cultural events.

For detailed information, visit http://www.floridarevenue.com/freedomweek.

Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday is one of a number scheduled this year.

Other upcoming tax-exemption periods include the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, from July 25-Aug.7, and a holiday on motor fuel, set for the month of October.

The Florida Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday was established through the lawmaking authority of the Florida Legislature. Sales tax holiday periods, and the items exempted by the holiday periods, must be passed into law by the Legislature.