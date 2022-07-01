ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Freedom Week tax holiday underway

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 4 days ago

If it’s July 1, it’s time to save some money.

The state’s Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday takes place through Thursday, July 7, and during the weeklong period, Florida consumers can save on eligible boating and water-activity supplies, as well as fishing, camping and specific outdoor supplies and sporting goods. Also included in the holiday are taxes on admissions to entertainment and cultural events.

For detailed information, visit http://www.floridarevenue.com/freedomweek.

Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday is one of a number scheduled this year.

Other upcoming tax-exemption periods include the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, from July 25-Aug.7, and a holiday on motor fuel, set for the month of October.

The Florida Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday was established through the lawmaking authority of the Florida Legislature. Sales tax holiday periods, and the items exempted by the holiday periods, must be passed into law by the Legislature.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#The Florida Legislature
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
860
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy