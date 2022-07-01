ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato American vs. St. James

KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrength wasn’t the only thing that got 19-year-old Carson Deichman into a triathlon-world championship, it was his dedication to get on that playing field. LIVE INTERVIEW: Minnesota State brings home first-ever...

www.keyc.com

krwc1360.com

Delano Independence Day Celebration Among the Biggest in MN

If it’s the 4th of July in Minnesota, one of the communities always near the top of the list for celebrations is the Wright County community of Delano. Some of the big events on the 4th in Delano include the Firecracker 5k, Minnesota’s oldest and largest 4th of July parade with this year’s Grand Marshal, Delano native, former Golden Gopher and now, NHL hockey player Ben Meyers, bingo in the park, FLWA professional wrestling, the KRWC Road Show, and at 10:30 PM, the huge Delano fireworks spectacular.
DELANO, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Bridge work on Hwy 169 tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lane restrictions will begin tomorrow for road construction on Highway 169 north of St. Peter. Road crews will be replacing the span bridge over Robart’s Creek. The project also includes replacing a box culvert bridge as well as pipe replacement. The work is expected to...
MANKATO, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: Stanton township concerned about development project

Members of the Stanton Township board of supervisors have raised concerns regarding a proposed residential development that calls for construction of more than 180 homes in the township. At the township board’s regular monthly meeting last week ,concerns were expressed regarding traffic and other “problems” if the project moves ahead as planned by Greater Southwest Holdings on a site consisting of 147 acres on county road 24 about a half-mile west of highway 52.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Power 96

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Granada, MN man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in western Minnesota Friday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 72-year-old Gary Peterson was eastbound on Interstate 90 when his vehicle collided with another eastbound motorist. The report says Peterson was not buckled up.
GRANADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: After stormy start, skies will clear for July 4 fireworks

MINNEAPOLIS -- The July Fourth holiday is starting out stormy, but things should clear up in time for evening cookouts and fireworks shows. Scattered storms are moving northeast through Minnesota Monday morning. While most of the state -- including the Twin Cities -- should dry out by the afternoon, areas north of Interstate 94 could continue to see showers through the early evening. Once the sun sets, skies should be clear all over.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

County Road 47 bridge to close for repairs tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bridge overlooking Morgan Creek on County Road 47, west of Highway 68, will be closed for repair work tomorrow. The repair work will consist of removing and replacing the current bridge surface and the application of joint waterproofing. Drivers should expect this bridge to be...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Jet skier injured in explosion on Minnesota lake

One person was injured when a jet ski exploded and caught fire on a lake in St. Louis County Saturday. At around 4:30 p.m., a jet skier refueled the machine while riding on Little Lake 14, which is about 15 miles north of Kinney. When the driver was around 15 or 20 feet from the shore, the jet ski engine exploded, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Community Policy