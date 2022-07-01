Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

Maggie Mendelson may not fully understand the difficulty of what she's doing, but her new teammates do. Playing one college sport is a mental and physical grind and only offers about two months off each year. Mendelson, a Nebraska freshman, is going to play two. That journey started one month...
Nebraska will have a pair of new conference mates two years from now. But USC and UCLA have already been around for some of the Huskers’ highest highs and lowest lows. Pick a sport, and it’s likely Big Red has crossed paths with one Los Angles school or the other at some significant moment in the last 55 years. High-stakes football games, certainly — NU has been part of nine contests featuring ranked teams against the Trojans and Bruins.
There was bound to be change after the Nebraska baseball team wrapped up a 23-30 season in May at Haymarket Park. The Huskers had a lousy year in a lousy year for the Big Ten, which sent just two teams to the NCAA Tournament. The .434 winning percentage was NU's lowest since 1975. Nebraska was never above .500 in 2022.
For the sixth straight recruiting cycle, Nebraska has added a playmaker from the state of Georgia. Receiver Barry Jackson committed to the Huskers on Saturday from his high school, Cedar Grove, in the Atlanta suburb of Ellenwood. The class of 2023 prospect is a composite three-star athlete who has stacked upwards of 20 offers since landing his first in mid-December. He becomes the 11th Nebraska pledge this cycle.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details in our updated forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest....
Comments / 0