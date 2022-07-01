ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

City of Parkersburg closing offices for Independence Day

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — The City of Parkersburg will...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A Time for Change: Parkersburg to resume downtown parking enforcement

PARKERSBURG — On-street and metered parking enforcement is returning to downtown Parkersburg later this month. The city suspended enforcement in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to assist businesses impacted as many activities shut down. It’s remained in effect since, with Mayor Tom Joyce saying in March 2022 that he was considering resuming enforcement after a new police chief was named.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
WTAP

Former Wood Co. Sheriff Steve Greiner passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Wood County sheriff Steve Greiner has passed away. Current Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard posted the news on his Facebook account on Sunday. He formerly served as Greiner’s chief deputy. Woodyard noted that Greiner was both a colleague and a friend. He went into...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood County implements new dog tag law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Effective today Wood County has introduced a new law that requires all dogs to be given dog tags. You can find the dog tags at the Humane Society of Parkersburg or at the Wood County courthouse. 90 days from Jul 1 all dogs will be required...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Partnering to preserve history

Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between June 12-24: ∫ Molly Blaire Brannon to Charlotte J Fought, Lots 77 and 78 Lynnden Road addition, Vienna District. ∫ Charlotte Fought to Molly Brannon, Lot 2 Johnny’s subdivision, Parkersburg City District. ∫...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Sanitation#Municipal Building#The Sanitation Department
WOWK 13 News

Ripley’s Independence Day Parade

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—The USA’s “Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” is back in Ripley this year. The 4th of July parade held in Ripley, West Virginia, is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s. According to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau events for the town’s annual Independence Day celebration begin Wednesday, June […]
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
CRESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports:. * Between June 24-26, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 382 calls for service. * Michael Holton, 32, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 24 for domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. * Allen Deem, 49,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Chickens removed from interstate in Guernsey County

UPDATE (7/2/22 5 p.m.) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says all of the chickens have now been corralled. However, the truck is still overturned, and the ramp from I-70 East to I-77 North is still closed along with the right lane of I-77 Northbound. There were no reports of any medical transports to the […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bernard “Bernie” Marshall

Bernard Redmond “Bernie” Marshall, 75, of Parkersburg passed away June 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 31, 1947, in Parkersburg, son of the late Gene and Dorothy Ware Marshall. Mr. Marshall proudly worked as a “telephone man”, starting as an installer and advancing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Fireworks shows to light up July 4 weekend

(WSAZ) - With the Independence Day holiday comes cookouts, visits to the pool and, of course, fireworks displays. Following are some of the displays throughout our region during the long holiday weekend:. WEST VIRGINIA. - Friday, July 1: 10 p.m., Dawg Dazzle, downtown Huntington near the riverfront. - Monday, July...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Paul Ernest Jordan

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Paul Ernest Jordan, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at CCMC. He was born to the late Bart and Audrey (Sheets) Jordan in Huntington, WV and grew up in Mount Gilead, Ohio. If you knew...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Patricia Shutler

Patricia Marie Ramsay Shutler, 65, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, died peacefully at home on July 2, 2022. She was born July 10, 1957, in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ella Mae Brunner Ramsay and William J. Ramsay. Pat was a former grocery store manager. She was well...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy