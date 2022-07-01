ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks Ex Kevin Knox Gets New Payday From New Team

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Knox began his career as the ninth overall pick to the Knicks in the 2018 draft.

Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel aren't the only former New York Knicks on their way to the Motor City.

Per Shams Charania , Kevin Knox has inked a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, moving onto this third team as he prepares for his fifth NBA season. Knox began his career as the Knicks' first-round pick in the 2018 draft, when he was chosen ninth overall out of Kentucky.

Thrust into the starting lineup during his rookie season, Knox got off to a strong start, averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in an effort that included Rookie of the Month honors in December 2018. However, Knox has struggled to maintain that production and, once he struggled to find a role in Tom Thibodeau's rotation, the Knicks cut ties. They traded him to the Atlanta Hawks after he appeared in only 13 games in blue and orange this, getting back Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill, a 2025 second-round pick and cash considerations in return.

Only adding to the pain of Knox's NBA struggles is the draft ledger beyond the ninth spot in 2018: Mikal Bridges and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were chosen with the next two picks.

Knox's fate is likely of no concern to the Knicks, whose future nonetheless remains in the hands of a 2018 draftee: the team has reportedly fulfilled its most prominent offseason wish, adding the 33rd overall pick Jalen Brunson on a nine-figure deal to kick off the 2022 transactional period . Detroit perhaps played a minor, indirect role in landing Brunson, as the Knicks previously dealt the pricey contract of since-released Kemba Walker on draft night to help build a de facto Brunson budget.

