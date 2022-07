PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On a day for all things patriotic, local veterans gathered for comradery and fun and as a part of the Irreverent Warriors Silkies hike. The organization is meant to prevent veteran suicides by encouraging connection and friendship among those who have served. Mason Willis, the organizer of the Hopedale hike, said about ten of the participants were local, but that several veterans came from out of town and neighboring states.

HOPEDALE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO