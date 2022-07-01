ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Today In Johnson City History: July 1

By Rebecca Henderson
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

July 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, in a story first mentioned several days ago, The Comet gave more details: “Mrs. Robt. L. Taylor has been quite sick for several days with bilious fever but is very much better now. The Governor came home from Nashville Sunday and...

Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals will feature new History at Home programs during July

ELIZABETHTON — Matthew Simerly and Slade Nakoff, the two seasonal interpreters at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park have released the summer programs they will be presenting during the coming weeks in July. They will be presenting short programs on the area’s history and guiding tours of the park’s other...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Site work expected to begin in July for $37M housing project in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- After a delay of about three months, developer Danny Karst said he hopes site work will begin in July for the $37 million housing project being built across from Bristol Motor Speedway. When completed, The Overlook will mean construction of a total of 165 single-family homes —...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

This week at Johnson City Public Library (July 3-9)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). • The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day. • The Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading to register.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

This week at Sullivan County libraries (July 3-9)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources. • We are halfway through our Summer Reading Program, but there’s still time to sign...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

A new face on the local storytelling scene: Carolina Quiroga

This week through Saturday, the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough is offering the opportunity to connect with resident storyteller Carolina Quiroga. Quiroga is a new resident in more ways than one. In addition to hosting ISC’s Storytelling Live! series, she just moved to the area, relocating to Johnson City from Georgia. She also happens to be a former student at East Tennessee State University, where she earned an advanced degree in storytelling in 2013. She made her debut as a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival in 2019.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Educators elect new TEA president, vice president

The Tennessee Education Association recently elected new association leaders during its 89th Representative Assembly. Veteran Knox County educator Tanya T. Coats was elected TEA President, and Joe Crabtree, who is a middle school teacher at Johnson City’s Liberty Bell, was elected TEA vice president. “The strength of TEA is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Debra "Debbi" Sammons Maupin

Debra "Debbi" Sammons Maupin went to be with her Heavenly Father Wedensday June 29th 2022. She left here in peace surrounded by her friends and family. Debbi was born in Johnson City Tennessee on July 21st, 1958. She was a member of Renewed Church in Kingsport Tennessee. Debbi's spirit was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County students place in national Skills USA competition

SURGOINSVILLE- Two students from Surgoinsville Middle School and one from Volunteer High School participated in events at the SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference, all of which placed in the top five. The conference took place in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 20 to June 24. The Assistant Principal at SMS, Kevin Hilton,...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport lines streets for annual Independence Day Parade

Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was held by the Kingsport Chamber Area of Commerce and presented...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Mrs. Beverly Joann Kimes

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Beverly Joann Kimes, 83, Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence with her family. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County a daughter of the late Mr. Beverly William (Bill) Fred Mosier and Mrs. Mamie Mosier [Johnson]. In addition, she preceded in death by her parents, sister Clara (Jane) Chapman and brother Willim (Billy) Mosier. She loved spending time with her family and friends, riding horses and painting. For years, Beverly Kimes worked in the Health Care Industry as a CNA and loved to help others.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol casino donates former mall furniture

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol, Virginia mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a Friday press release. Items such as flower pots, former kiosks and more have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Axmen drop second straight against River Riders

KINGSPORT — The slump continues for Kingsport. A five-run sixth inning sealed Elizabethton's 12-6 Appalachian League baseball win over the West Division-leading Axmen on Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium. The loss was Kingsport’s fourth in its past five games. The Axmen (20-9) remained atop of the Appy League...
KINGSPORT, TN
Politics
Johnson City Press

Shawn Roger Hall

UNICOI - Shawn Roger Hall, 46 of Unicoi, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson County Community Hospital following a four wheeling accident. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona, son of Earl Hall and Carol Lawler. He was most at home in East Tennessee. Shawn was a...
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Don Steve Church

ELIZABETHTON - Don Steve Church, 72, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Hillview Health Center. He was a son of Gordie and Christine Birchfield Church. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a sister, Patricia “Patye” Church Heaton in May, 2021....
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

This week at Kingsport Public Library (July 3-9)

Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). • The library will be closed on Monday, July 4. • Summer Reading continues for readers of all ages through July 29. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com. • The Let’s Get Moving morning...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

River Riders rally in the ninth to beat Axmen

KINGSPORT — Elizabethton’s Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy started strong and finished strong Saturday. The River Riders duo accounted for seven hits, including two home runs, and nine RBIs in Elizabethton’s 11-9 Appalachian League baseball win over Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium. The River Riders (13-15) moved...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Grandfather Mountain Highland Games return July 7-10

LINVILLE, N.C. — Whether you're interested in learning more about your Scottish roots or not even a wee bit Scottish, you'll find four days of fun at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games July 7-10. That's if you enjoy live music, food, highland games athletic competitions, and demonstrations and competitions...
LINVILLE, NC
Johnson City Press

JCVA student wins Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest

Sarah Katharine Oldham Hopkins recently won the seventh grade Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest. Her essay won several different levels of competition including the local, district, state and Southeastern Divisional DAR chapters. “It was fun and I enjoyed receiving the award in Nashville at the State of Tennessee...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. David Gerald Lingerfelt

ERWIN - Mr. David Gerald Lingerfelt, age 74, 111 Pippin Hollow Rd., Erwin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin. David was a lifelong resident of Erwin. Before his retirement, he proudly contributed to local industry through employment at Industrial Garment, Red Kap, and Morrill Motors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery, biking, bowling, good country music, and all the elements of the outdoors and nature. Many relatives and friends learned to fish or hunt under David's guidance. He was an avid gardener and fruit tree arborist who shared his abundant harvest of tomatoes, cherries, apples, peaches, grapes, and pears with everyone. Most of all, he loved to make his friends and family laugh; he sincerely enjoyed creating smiles and sharing his good will with everyone he encountered. He was truly a generous man who would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was a man full of encouragement even in the most difficult of times.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Hugo's home run lifts Doughboys over Flyboys

GREENEVILLE — Logan Hugo had the big blast for the Johnson City Doughboys on Independence Day. Hugo hit a long fly ball over left center field for a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Doughboys held on for a 3-2 win over the Greeneville Flyboys in Appalachian League baseball action.
GREENEVILLE, TN

