Parkersburg, WV

Mid-Ohio Valley readies Fourth of July celebrations

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — A number of activities are planned in the Mid-Ohio Valley around the Fourth of July holiday. * The annual American Legion Post 15 Carnival and fireworks show will continue through Monday at City Park in Parkersburg with games, rides and concessions. Rides will be open 2-11 p.m. Saturday and...

www.newsandsentinel.com

WTAP

Marietta holds annual July 4 parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many gathered around Marietta to watch the annual parade. The parade involved the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, several fire departments, Marietta Shrine Club and more. Veterans at the parade expressed how important events like these were to raise awareness for the true meaning of the holiday.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ripley’s Independence Day Parade

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—The USA’s “Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” is back in Ripley this year. The 4th of July parade held in Ripley, West Virginia, is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s. According to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau events for the town’s annual Independence Day celebration begin Wednesday, June […]
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

American pride on full display at Ripley’s July 4th Celebration

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United States’ “Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” brought full crowds down to Church Street in Ripley Monday. Festivities started with a moment of silence before a performance of the National Anthem where spectators paused to remember the three officers who died in Floyd County, Kentucky as well as the late Woody Williams, World War II’s last surviving Medal of Honor recipient, who served as the parade’s Grand Marshal last year.
RIPLEY, WV
Metro News

Ripley to hold annual 4th of July parade

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The town of Ripley is preparing to host its annual 4th of July parade Monday. The event is known as West Virginia’s oldest and largest July 4 parade. It includes live musical entertainment from the stage on the Jackson County Courthouse lawn, a carnival and food concessions.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ripley’s Independence Day celebration not limited to the Fourth

RIPLEY — The celebration of the nation’s independence isn’t a one-day affair in Ripley. “I think it’s because we like to be known as one of the most patriotic cities in America,” Mayor Carolyn Rader said prior to the start of the Sheetz Grand Parade on Monday.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

CRESTON, W.Va. — The Creston Community Building Summer ATV Poker Run will be held July 30 at 340 Anns Run Road, Creston. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with a $10 entry fee. No 2-wheelers allowed. Prizes and drawings will be available. For more information call (304) 275-3578 or (304) 275-0003.
CRESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Paul Ernest Jordan

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Paul Ernest Jordan, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at CCMC. He was born to the late Bart and Audrey (Sheets) Jordan in Huntington, WV and grew up in Mount Gilead, Ohio. If you knew...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Partnering to preserve history

Those who frequently travel Murdoch Avenue would have recently noticed a big gap in the landscape. The Vaughan Funeral Home is no more. The building was privately owned, rightfully purchased, and if the new owners desired to raze it, it was certainly their right. The concerning thing is that that same buyer has purchased other properties, adjacent to, and perhaps even infringing on, the Julia-Ann Square Historic District, certainly detracting from one of Parkersburg’s most valuable assets. One can only suspect that more and more property is being purchased for surface parking. If Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Corporation (or WVU Medicine as my bills identify) want to join the other “big-time” conglomerate hospital groups, why don’t they do what most others have done, that being to build multi-level parking garages, rather than continuing to buy properties and raze what is left of historic Parkersburg?
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

A Time for Change: Parkersburg to resume downtown parking enforcement

PARKERSBURG — On-street and metered parking enforcement is returning to downtown Parkersburg later this month. The city suspended enforcement in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to assist businesses impacted as many activities shut down. It’s remained in effect since, with Mayor Tom Joyce saying in March 2022 that he was considering resuming enforcement after a new police chief was named.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary F. Riggs Southall

Mary F. Riggs Southall, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living of Parkersburg. She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Paul G. Riggs and Virginia M. Little Cochran. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Elwood L. “Sonny” Williamson

Elwood L. “Sonny” Williamson, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Pennsboro, WV, a son of the late Dale and Letha Miller Williamson. Sonny was an U.S. Airforce Veteran and retired from E.I. DuPont. He...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Roy R. Cremeans

Roy R. Cremeans, of Parkersburg, passed away June 30, 2022. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the Cremeans family with arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg

Loretta Ann Rhyne Gregg, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away July 2, 2022, at Stonerise/Eagle Pointe of Parkersburg. She was born on July 15, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, one of seven children of the late Vernon William and Elizabeth (Sally) Lucille Givens Rhyne. Loretta was a member of the Rockport Church...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Michael “Mike” Arnott

Michael “Mike” Arnott, 55, of Parkersburg, passed away from an unexpected illness on Thursday, June 30, 2022. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Fireworks shows to light up July 4 weekend

(WSAZ) - With the Independence Day holiday comes cookouts, visits to the pool and, of course, fireworks displays. Following are some of the displays throughout our region during the long holiday weekend:. WEST VIRGINIA. - Friday, July 1: 10 p.m., Dawg Dazzle, downtown Huntington near the riverfront. - Monday, July...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

S. Michael Lemon

S. Michael Lemon, 56, of Parkersburg, passed away after a brief illness Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

George Fox

Retired Parkersburg Police Chief George Fox passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services are being arranged with Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory and will be announced at vaughankimes.com and in the Wednesday edition of The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports:. * Between June 24-26, officers of the Parkersburg Police Department responded to 382 calls for service. * Michael Holton, 32, of Parkersburg, was arrested June 24 for domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. * Allen Deem, 49,...
PARKERSBURG, WV

