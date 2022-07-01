LOST negotiations begin

The clock is ticking for Brunswick and Glynn County officials to negotiate how proceeds from a 1-cent Local Option Sales Tax will be split over the next decade.

City and county officials met Thursday at the Brunswick library for the start of discussions, though the official 60-day countdown to complete negotiations actually began June 28, County Attorney Aaron Mumford said.

If both sides fail to reach an agreement within the 60-day window set by the state, the negotiations will go to non-binding arbitration.

“They just help facilitate the process,” Mumford said of arbitration.

Brunswick City Commissioner Johnny Cason said a lot has happened since the last agreement was negotiated 10 years ago.

“We need to put a lot of deliberation in this thing,” he said. “Ten years is a long time.”

A decade ago, the city and county agreement gave the city 27% of the tax. The county also assumed responsibility for animal control, traffic light maintenance and city recreation programs. The three programs were estimated to cost another 8% of the tax, giving the city the equivalent of 35%.

County Commissioner Cap Fendig agreed there have been changes in the last decade, including the creation of a joint 911 center and the city taking back tax collection.

He also mentioned the failed effort to build a convention center in Brunswick and suggested it might be time to discuss consolidation of some services.

“We all struggle with staffing,” he said. “Police in the city continue to be a problem. People want to live where it’s safe.”

County Commission Allen Booker said city officials made the decision to let the county take over animal control and traffic light maintenance in return for agreeing to a larger split of the revenue generated from the tax.

But Brunswick officials have legitimate concerns about the way the county has managed recreation programs the past decade, which is why they want to manage the programs again.

Booker said many of the activities are at the North Glynn Recreation Complex, which is too far for many city youth to travel.

He expressed confidence both sides will be able to reach an agreement.

“I feel this group can do this,” he said.

Mayor Cosby Johnson said there is no reason for negotiations to be adversarial.

“Don’t think about Brunswick versus the county,” he said.

Johnson explained why the city wants to manage recreation programs again. He said fewer than 100 city youth currently participate in county recreation programs.

Hundreds participated when the city managed recreation programs, he said.

Traveling to the North Glynn complex is “a major travel barrier” for city youth, he said.

As for crime, Johnson said the city crime rate has dropped every year the past decade. A new pay package will be an incentive for recruits and reason for them to stay with the department a long time.

“We have to think about recruiting,” he said. “We want the city open and safe for county residents.”

City Manager Regina McDuffie said the city is not alone with its struggles to hire and keep law enforcement officers.

“Every city in Georgia is struggling with public safety,” she said. “The city has overcome a lot of things plaguing us 10 years ago.”

The city is very strong financially compared to a decade ago when the last negotiations were held, she said.

Back then, the city had just $100,000 in its fund balance. Now the city has a six-month reserve in the fund balance.

The city has also solidified its retirement account and is enjoying a high rate of tax collection.

She said the city’s struggles with blight were made more difficult with Hurricanes Matthew and Irma but added that progress has been made.

“Nobody can refute the revitalization of downtown,” she said.

McDuffie defended the city’s decision to abandon efforts to build a convention center after the pandemic derailed the effort.

“They felt fiscally that was the right decision to make,” she said of city officials.

County Commissioner Wayne Neal assured city officials that consolidation “is not on the table” for the upcoming negotiations.

“We’re looking forward to working with the city,” he said.

County Manager Bill Fallon said the county’s partnership with the city is strong.

“We want to continue that partnership,” he said. “We want the city to grow.”

Fallon said the state has eight criteria for both sides to consider during negotiations. He plans to begin negotiations with McDuffie and a small group of officials to start.

“We have a pretty strict playbook to go by,” he said.

McDuffie said both sides plan to work “intensely” over the next few months to reach an agreement.

City Commissioner Julie Martin said city officials have worked hard to set the stage for redevelopment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to be preparing for that growth,” she said. “The primary focus on growth has not been realized.”