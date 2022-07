One wide receiver out of the class of 2023 released cuts to his list over the weekend, and a pair of B1G programs are still in the mix. The player is Carmelo Taylor, a 6-feet and 170 lb. receiver out of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, Virginia. When Taylor dropped his top 5 schools on Sunday, Penn State and Maryland made the cut alongside Virginia Tech, West Virginia and South Carolina.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO