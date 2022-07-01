ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Serious motorcycle crash closes roads in Rice Lake

By Dan Wolfe
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - East Calvary Road remained closed Thursday night in Rice Lake, after what...

www.cbs3duluth.com

kfgo.com

2 Motorcyclists Killed In Rice Lake Crash

Rice Lake, Minn. (KFGO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the two motorcyclists killed in a crash Thursday night in Rice Lake. Deputies say 42-year-old Jacob Laurion of Rice Lake and 50-year-old Jacob Koslucher of Canosia Township died after colliding with a truck on a curve in the road. Investigators say at least one of the motorcycles had traveled into the oncoming lane.
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Person rescued from car hanging over creek in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 for a car hanging 25 feet over Duncan Creek. One person was in the vehicle and couldn’t get out. Battalion Chief John Bowe says Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services stabilized the car, and the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
FOX 21 Online

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.
ALTOONA, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet police arrest juvenile after shots fired

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- On Sunday, Cloquet police arrested a juvenile male suspect after a Saturday night shooting. At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Cloquet Police Officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street. They told the officer someone had shot at...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Medical Examiner: Rice Lake man dies days after house fire

RICE LAKE, MN -- A Rice Lake man died days after he suffered severe burns in a house fire. According to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office, Myles Summers, 33, died Saturday. Authorities responded to the home on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road around 6:30 p.m. June 22. Three...
RICE LAKE, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth postpones fireworks, Fourth Fest celebrations due to weather

DULUTH, MN -- The city of Duluth is postponing its 4th of July fireworks display and Fourth Fest event due to poor weather in the forecast Monday night. The fireworks were supposed to go off around 10:10 p.m. Monday, with gates for Fourth Fest’s live music and entertainment opening at 4:30 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Duluth teen arrested in deadly shooting of another teen

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen has been taken into custody after a deadly shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead in Duluth over the weekend. Police responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting near North 16th Avenue E and East 1st Street. At the scene, officers say they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot and was mortally wounded. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Duluth, 1 arrested

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Duluth, and one person is in custody.Local police say the shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. near the intersection of North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street, in the city's Endion neighborhood. Responding officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim's identity has yet to be released.The shooting is under investigation. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy without incident. He was taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center for pending charges of homicide.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Juvenile Arrested After Shooting At Other Minors, Then A Car In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A juvenile boy is in custody after Cloquet police say he was responsible for a shooting there this weekend. Cloquet police say an officer was flagged down on Saturday night at 11:15 near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street by three people in a car riddled with bullet holes, who said that they were just shot at.
CLOQUET, MN
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy. The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
drydenwire.com

Officer-Involved Shooting In Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY -- An officer-involved shooting on Saturday has resulted in injuries to a subject, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. On July 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Burnett County Dispatch was notified of a man threatening the use of a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Danbury (Swiss Township).
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police arrest teenager after fatal shooting

10 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE: Duluth Police arrested a 17-year-old early Sunday morning hours after a shooting that left another teenager dead. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near N. 16th Ave. E. and E. 1st St. in the Endion neighborhood. Police say the male suspect was taken into custody...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Superior cancels 4th of July Fireworks

Superior, WI-- Superior has been forced to cancel its July 4 fireworks. According to Mayor Jim Paine, the weather will make it “impossible” to load the barge on time. Paine said on Facebook the parade is still on for Monday. It starts at 11 a.m. on Ogden and Belknap.
SUPERIOR, WI

