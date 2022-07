After announcing it a couple of days ago, Killer Mike has released his new single ‘Run’. The veteran rapper is joined by Dave Chappelle and Young Thug on the track which marks his first official solo single since 2012’s R.A.P. Music. The solid production on the song comes from the legendary No I.D. while the video is directed by Adrian Villagomez.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO