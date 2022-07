Royal Mail managers across the UK are poised to take industrial action in the next two weeks in a dispute over jobs and pay. Unite, the union which represents the workers, said 2,400 managers will work to rule between 15 and 19 July, followed by strike action between 20 and 22 July over Royal Mail’s plan to cut 700 jobs and slash pay by up to £7,000.

