ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 22 Review

By Luke Reilly
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a new era for the world of Formula 1, with some of the biggest changes seen in the sport in four decades shaking up not only the status quo, but also the spines of the drivers as teams wrestle to rein in the engineering quirks of this year’s new cars....

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Neon White Video Review

Reviewed by Luke Reilly on PC. Also available on Nintendo Switch. "Neon White is a quick and compulsive first-person platformer that's surprisingly simple to understand and play, but packs a very stern speedrunning challenge at its core. Tying your combat options to your traversal mechanics, Neon White makes every encounter a deadly parkour puzzle that can be replayed over and over, in search of the perfect run and the tightest time. The dialogue between its unlikeable troupe of angst-ridden, anime-inspired assassins may be a hokey misstep, but its airtight level design and fantastic sense of momentum ensure Neon White's gameplay is something to celebrate."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Little Witch in the Woods Wiki Guide

You can only upgrade the storage capacity by four slots each time, with each storage upgrade costing an increased amount of Gold Coins alongside extra materials each time. The storage will start at 24 slots.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chancel (Version 2)

Compared to before, there is now Shadow residue everywhere, so make sure to take extra care when walking around. Also be warned that a Brute is, once again, patrolling the bridges. Begin by walking up the stairs and through the door. Crouch and look around to get a gauge on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Meldspar Ore

Meldspar Ore is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can be obtained from mining crops in Master Rank quests only. How to Get Meldspar Ore in MH Rise: Sunbreak. Meldspar Ore can only be found during Master Rank quests...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Engineering#Vehicles#Codemasters#Ai
IGN

Purecrystal

Purecrystal is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can be obtained from mining crops in Master Rank quests only. How to Get Purecrystal in MH Rise: Sunbreak. Purecrystal can only be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. In...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Clock, sometimes called a Watch, is a simple time-telling device with two halves- a "day" side and a "night" side. It tells you the sun and the moon's position based on the horizon. They can be naturally found in Chests found in Ruined Portals and the lower decks of a Shipwreck's stern section, although this is extremely rare.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Amnesia Wiki Guide

[The Dark Descent - ART.png] Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare ... an experience that will chill you to the core. The game puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel's troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nave (Version 2)

For those wondering, here is why there are two different versions on this guide: After escaping the cells, you are now in a completely different version of the Nave compared to the original. There are new items, the Shadow has now consumed a large portion of the area, and many areas are now blocked off. Hence, this is called Version 2.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
IGN

Prized Pelt

Prized Pelt is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can be carved off of certain small monsters in Master Rank quests only. Prized Pelt: "A quality pelt from a small animal. Often used in clothing for its comfort." How...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Neon White Developers React to 35 Minute Speedrun (World Record)

Watch along with the Neon White developers as they react to this 35 Minute Speedrun, the current world record! Join developers Ben Esposito (Creative Director), Russell Honor (Game/Level Designer), and Carter Piccillo (Senior Level Designer/ Environment Artist) as they react to this world record speedrun from Azorae. Neon White is an anime style first person action game where you use cards as weapons to kill demons and finish levels with the fastest time possible! Check out more from speedrunner Azorae here! speedrun.com/user/Azorae twitch.tv/azorae twitter.com/AzoraeSpeedruns.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Golden Wildfire Walkthrough

This page serves as an index containing links to the walkthrough of each Golden Wildfire chapter in Fire emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Each page features which characters have interactions that earn you support points. We’ve listed all the territories, their rewards, and what all the surveying spots contain. Lastly, each page has a full strategy guide for the final battle of the chapter.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unique Gear

While you can find lots of different armor, enchantments, talismans, and other unique gear in God of War - some items offer bonuses not found anywhere else. While some enchantments can be randomized - others are static drops or treasures that can be found in the world, either in certain armor chests or as quest rewards.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy