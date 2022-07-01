F1 22 Review

Reviewed by Luke Reilly on PC. Also available on Nintendo Switch. "Neon White is a quick and compulsive first-person platformer that's surprisingly simple to understand and play, but packs a very stern speedrunning challenge at its core. Tying your combat options to your traversal mechanics, Neon White makes every encounter a deadly parkour puzzle that can be replayed over and over, in search of the perfect run and the tightest time. The dialogue between its unlikeable troupe of angst-ridden, anime-inspired assassins may be a hokey misstep, but its airtight level design and fantastic sense of momentum ensure Neon White's gameplay is something to celebrate."
Comments / 0