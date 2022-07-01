Church news

ELIZABETHTON - Mike Northmore, 56, of Elizabethton, TN entered into rest on June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family following a brave battle with cancer. Mike was born and raised in Elizabethton, a town he loved and never left. He was a 1984 graduate of Elizabethton High School. Mike was of the Christian faith. He worked as a parts consultant in several local car dealerships for over 30 years. His passions included model trains, airplanes and guns. He was an avid sports fan and always cheered on his Cyclones, Vols and Titans. He loved to be outdoors camping, fishing or just hanging out at the lake. He was a master on the grill. Mike loved his feline companions dearly, especially Chessie, who stayed by his side until the very end.
