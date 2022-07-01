ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Church news

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will conduct Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. Daniel McNeil will be the guest speaker for the 10 a.m. service. He is on the International Mission Board in southeast Asia and will share what God is doing...

Johnson City Press

Don Steve Church

ELIZABETHTON - Don Steve Church, 72, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 in the Hillview Health Center. He was a son of Gordie and Christine Birchfield Church. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by a sister, Patricia “Patye” Church Heaton in May, 2021....
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 5

July 5, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Johnson City lost the first game at Bristol July 4th on an error, score 2 to 1.”. “John Milhorn let Bristol down with 4 hits, pitched the game of his life and should have won the game, but alas one of those little errors lost it for him. The Johnson City team had five hits off Crookshanks but failed to hit in the pinch. This was one of the best games ever played on the Bristol diamond.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Shirley Branch Coffey

JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Branch Coffey, 75, Johnson City, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Lakebridge, A Waters Community. Shirley was a native of Johnson City and the daughter of the late Fred and Margaret Morrison Branch. Shirley was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals will feature new History at Home programs during July

ELIZABETHTON — Matthew Simerly and Slade Nakoff, the two seasonal interpreters at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park have released the summer programs they will be presenting during the coming weeks in July. They will be presenting short programs on the area’s history and guiding tours of the park’s other...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

This week at Johnson City Public Library (July 3-9)

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). • The library is closed Sundays through Labor Day. • The Summer Reading Program for all ages runs through July 22. Visit jcpl.org/summer-reading to register.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Shawn Roger Hall

UNICOI - Shawn Roger Hall, 46 of Unicoi, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson County Community Hospital following a four wheeling accident. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona, son of Earl Hall and Carol Lawler. He was most at home in East Tennessee. Shawn was a...
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Big crowds celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was awash in red, white and blue on Saturday, as the city celebrated Independence Day with fireworks shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge, Spank!, an ’80s party band, patriotic pooches and old cars and young patriotic bicyclists. Large crowds filled Covered Bridge Park, but...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Color My World Healthy: Quillen students teach, encourage city youth through outreach program

Quillen College of Medicine students take part in numerous community outreach endeavors – from Remote Area Medical Events to Habitat for Humanity — in keeping with the college’s mission to reach the underserved. One opportunity unique to Quillen allows students to have an impact close to home, in the Carver Community of downtown Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mike Northmore

ELIZABETHTON - Mike Northmore, 56, of Elizabethton, TN entered into rest on June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family following a brave battle with cancer. Mike was born and raised in Elizabethton, a town he loved and never left. He was a 1984 graduate of Elizabethton High School. Mike was of the Christian faith. He worked as a parts consultant in several local car dealerships for over 30 years. His passions included model trains, airplanes and guns. He was an avid sports fan and always cheered on his Cyclones, Vols and Titans. He loved to be outdoors camping, fishing or just hanging out at the lake. He was a master on the grill. Mike loved his feline companions dearly, especially Chessie, who stayed by his side until the very end.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Kiwanis Clubs honor Kingsport students

At the end of each school year, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport and the Cosmopolitan Kiwanis Club arrange for the presentation of scholarship and sports-manship awards at several schools in Kingsport. The awards are presented to deserving students in elementary, middle and high schools. The students who receive these awards...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport lines streets for annual Independence Day Parade

Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was held by the Kingsport Chamber Area of Commerce and presented...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Site work expected to begin in July for $37M housing project in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- After a delay of about three months, developer Danny Karst said he hopes site work will begin in July for the $37 million housing project being built across from Bristol Motor Speedway. When completed, The Overlook will mean construction of a total of 165 single-family homes —...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Educators elect new TEA president, vice president

The Tennessee Education Association recently elected new association leaders during its 89th Representative Assembly. Veteran Knox County educator Tanya T. Coats was elected TEA President, and Joe Crabtree, who is a middle school teacher at Johnson City’s Liberty Bell, was elected TEA vice president. “The strength of TEA is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fred Stewart Gouge

On June 29th Fred Stewart Gouge went home to meet his lord and savior. Fred was born in Carter County on June 2, 1939 to Ben J. Gouge and Geneva Whitson Gouge. He attended Milligan FWB. He was a US Army veteran. He was a machinist and could make anything. He was a quiet kind man who would help anyone in need. He loved motorcycles and refinished guitars. In addition to his parents, his two brothers preceded him. Ernest E. Gouge and Floyd A. Gouge. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Rachel whom he loved dearly and took care of her. He was the love of her life., brother- in- law Joseph T. Prater (Linda), sister- in- law Margaret Gouge Nopo (German), two nephews Todd Gouge whom he loved, Scott Gouge whom he loved as a son. Scott took care of him for the past year. Two nieces he loved so much, Julie Carroll (Jeff) and Leah Carroll, his princess he loved like a daughter. His cousin Roy Gouge and Richard Whitson. Wish to thank the VA for all the wonderful care they have given Fred. Too many to name. The Med Center and Hospice for their care and special thanks to Dr. Mitchel for his compassion in keeping Rachel updated and making Fred comfortable.. Forever grateful. A VA funeral at a later date. .
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCVA student wins Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest

Sarah Katharine Oldham Hopkins recently won the seventh grade Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest. Her essay won several different levels of competition including the local, district, state and Southeastern Divisional DAR chapters. “It was fun and I enjoyed receiving the award in Nashville at the State of Tennessee...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mildred Mottern Young

WATAUGA - Mildred Mottern Young, age 97, 181 Cripple Creek Loop, Watauga, Tennessee, died Friday, July 1, 2022 and is now in her heavenly home, celebrating with family and friends. When her size 4 ½ feet hit the ground, they didn’t stop until they went to bed. With a smile and grace, she always gave more in life than she received.
WATAUGA, TN

