ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Supports Project Partnership for Wellfield Park

By Barbie Heit
srqmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Board of Directors approved a $60,000 grant from the Venice Endowment Fund to support field renovations at Wellfield Park in Venice. This partnership between the City of Venice, Sarasota County Government, and Gulf Coast Community Foundation will allow for the restoration of both Soccer Field #2...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
srqmagazine.com

Suncoast Credit Union Scholars Scholarship Announced

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has announced two Suncoast Credit Union Scholars Scholarship recipients. The $2,000 one-time scholarships are awarded each year to high school seniors planning to attend a four-year or two-year college, university, or technical school in Florida. The scholarship recipients are Abigail Koester and Diana “Nicole” Valero. Abigail Koester graduated from Sarasota Military Academy this spring and in the fall plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Florida. Her long-term goal is to work in urban planning and development to help underprivileged communities. Diana “Nicole” Valero, a graduate of Sarasota High School, will begin at the University of South Florida in the fall, where she plans to study biology with the intention of going to medical school and eventually becoming an anesthesiologist in a children’s hospital. Of the two recipients, Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation, said, “These two young women are tremendous students and individuals. They are deserving of the financial assistance these scholarships will provide—and the votes of confidence they reflect.” The Education Foundation partnered with Suncoast Credit Union Foundation in 2019 to create these scholarships. Said Cindy Helton, executive director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation, “We believe the best way we can build better communities is by investing in education and health-related initiatives for children.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Manatee County Seeks Community Input on Agritourism

In the continuing effort to include public comment and increase transparency, Manatee County Government will be holding a Community Workshop on Agritourism issues. More than 1,000 notices have been mailed to Manatee County citizens, but this extra messaging is to ensure greater participation. The virtual workshop will be held, online (via Zoom), Thursday, July 21, 2022, beginning at 7 p.m., to discuss a County-Initiated Text Amendment to the Land Development Code (LDC) regarding agritourism activities on properties located in Manatee County. County staff is proposing to add the minimum regulations necessary to protect the public interest (health, safety, welfare), as it relates to substantial offsite impacts associated with agritourism activities. This is not a public hearing. The purpose of the workshop is to inform residents of the nature of the proposal and seek comments. Please be advised that there is a 500-person attendee maximum with the virtual meeting. (This includes the virtual link and call-in number combined.)
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY Jul 5, 2022

"During my meatless hiatus, I missed the birria taco's ascension into cravedom. " Before I returned to write for SRQ Magazine last month, I was vegan. True story. But I didn’t think I could effectively write about the Sarasota food scene without rejoining the estimated 90% of Americans who consume meat. I can say with confidence that reintroducing it into my diet has been way easier than the opposite.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sea Turtle "Pierre" Released Today

"Pierre" was admitted to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on January 31, 2022. The turtle was found floating at the surface near Anna Maria Island City Pier with watercraft injuries and moderate fibropapilloma tumors. The turtle was taken for a CT scan at Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota to evaluate the extent of the injury. CT results show no evidence of trauma to the brain case or presence of internal tumors. Mote's Hospital removed the external fibropapilloma tumors, and after several months of recovery, Pierre was cleared by wildlife officials for release. If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report to trained responders immediately. Contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program via their 24-hour hotline at 888-345-2335.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Government
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Venice, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
srqmagazine.com

Manatee County Makes Money Available for Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement for Special Needs Households

Low- and very low-income Special Needs homeowners in Manatee County can now apply for financial help through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance from the Manatee County Community and Veterans Services Department. Special Needs households are defined as having a member of the household with developmental disabilities as defined in the Florida Statutes. The program emphasis is on home modifications, including technological enhancements and devices, which will allow homeowners to remain independent in their own homes and maintain their homeownership.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

RE/MAX Alliance Group Associated in Sarasota Named Among America's Best

RE/MAX Alliance Group associates were recently recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2021 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States. To qualify for the REALTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year. Participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Circo, an Omnivore's Delight

Before I returned to write for SRQ Magazine last month, I was vegan. True story. But I didn’t think I could effectively write about the Sarasota food scene without rejoining the estimated 90% of Americans who consume meat. I can say with confidence that reintroducing it into my diet has been way easier than the opposite.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy