Hudson, NY

Local Firehouse to Hose You Down and Feed You Hotdogs All Summer

By Boris
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 4 days ago
A Hudson Valley fire department is inviting the community to come by the firehouse and play under the hose. Summertime can get oppressive in the Hudson Valley. The heat and humidity can make it hard to even go outside to get the mail. And if you don't have air conditioning, it's...

hudsonvalleyone.com

Something for everyone at the Saugerties Food Truck Festival

The first weekend of the Saugerties food truck festival was held on Sunday, July 3 at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex. Shortly after the Festival opened, lines at most vendors were short and service was quick. The exception was The Mac Factor gourmet mac and cheese, where the line stretched to as many as 30. What was the great attraction?
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

“The King of Hopewell Pizza”: New Pizzeria Open in the Hudson Valley

They say when your ears are ringing, it means someone is talking about you. For me, it means someone is talking about a new pizzeria. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but before moving back to the area in 2021, I've been living in different places across the United States for the past decade. Every time I relocated, I would try, and inevitably fail, to find pizza that lived up to the kind I used to wolf down in my hometown. Was I a snob? No, I'm just a New Yorker with standards. That's why a recent Facebook post in the East Fishkill Community group caught my eye.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Ulster Pizza Shop Closed for Summer Due to Medical Issue

Summer is here and that means lots of partying and barbecues, and going out for easy meals like pizza. One Ulster County town is going to be missing their favorite pizza this summer, but that’s not even the part that has residents and pizza fans concerned. They’re far more concerned about why their favorite pizza won’t be available this summer.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Red Hook, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Perplexing Shaped Tree Captivates Residents in Middletown, NY

Can you figure out what it looks like? A lot of interesting pictures seem to pop up on Facebook, but I had to stare at this one in particular for a bit. One Hudson Valley resident posted a picture and it created a lot of buzz on Facebook. It might just look like a regular tree, but if you look harder, you will see it resembles something else. Who knows, maybe you've even passed it before driving around the Hudson Valley.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

July Is Coming to Dutchess County & So Is this Amazing Lobster

Can we talk about summer? When I think of summer I think about beach vacations with lots of fresh seafood dinners. The truth is, I haven’t been to the beach in years, and to be honest, that wouldn’t even be my first choice for a vacation. But I still have that vision. The one thing about it that does ring true is the part about fresh seafood. I love seafood, especially lobster.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fascinating and Unique New Store Open in Saugerties, NY

It's a great place to get cool and interesting gifts for someone. There are so many cute little shops here in the Hudson Valley and you can pretty much find anything you need around here. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a post about a new store that opened up in Ulster County and it looks pretty interesting and very different. It's not your average store, but it's definitely one to add to your shopping list.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top Rated Restaurant Moving to Old Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie

Good seafood is hard to find in the Hudson Valley. That's why Dutchess County residents loved Bonefish Grill. Many were saddened when the place suddenly closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonefish Grill closed their doors permanently just as New York entered the third phase of reopening. Bonefish Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a large-scale outdoor seating area but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open. Bonefish even offered online discount codes good through this past weekend through a Facebook ad.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hamlethub.com

New Milford Police safety message for pet owners

New Milford Police Department reminds you to please be mindful of pet safety in the heat!. Running into a store "for just a minute" can be fatal to a dog left inside the car. Check out the "Car Temperature Dog Safety Chart".
NEW MILFORD, CT
myrye.com

Rock the Boat in Milton Harbor Now Sunday

The floating annual concert Rock the Boat will now be held on Sunday, July 3rd from 2pm – 7pm. In Rye’s Milton Harbor, the concert features local bands The M62s, Cam Shaw, Urban Coyotes, Summerfeet and special guests Stand Back. Attendees arrive by boat, kayak, paddleboards and any other aquatic method.
RYE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Check Out Kingston’s New Anchor Cafe

The Hudson Valley has seen some significant changes over the past couple of years, and much of that has to do with the covid pandemic. The whole world has seen changes, but today we’re talking about the Hudson Valley. The pandemic has affected individuals, families, schools, and businesses. One...
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How To Build a Toad Abode in Cornwall, New York

Using our imaginations can be fun and being able to create something magical is even more fun. That is what hunting for and building fairy houses is all about. Earlier this year I had the chance to walk a trail with my grandson who asked me if I knew where the Fairies lived. Curiously I said no can you show me? And he took me straight to a spot where he and his mom had built a fairy house on a previous walk.
CORNWALL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Peace, Love and Pumpkins to Light Up Bethel Woods This Fall

We understand that summer has finally landed in the Hudson Valley, but it's never too early to start planning your fall and winter celebrations. Bethel Woods Center For the Arts has announced that Peace, Love and Pumpkins is back...and so is Peace, Love and Lights! It's safe to say, Bethel Woods will be lit at the end of this year (that's what the kids still say right?).
WOODSTOCK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Goshen Fireworks Will Look Like LEGO Bricks: How Will They Do It?

If you think all fireworks celebrations are pretty much the same, you should prepare yourself for what's going to be happening in Goshen on the Fourth of July. Fireworks have come a long way since I was a kid. I remember going down to the town park, waiting until it got dark, and watching the explosions overhead. As each rocket went off we'd be showered with pieces of ash as we waited for what seemed like forever for the next one to go off. The fireworks didn't have any shapes or patterns and didn't sync up with any music. It was literally some guy lighting them with a match and running away.
GOSHEN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

