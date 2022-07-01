ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kikuchi comes up 'huge' at key time for Toronto

MLB
 4 days ago

TORONTO -- Timing is everything, and for the entire month of June, Yusei Kikuchi had struggled with that concept. Then, over six innings that were as surprising as they were necessary on Thursday night at Rogers Centre, Kikuchi looked like a brand new man. More than just a 4-1 win to...

www.mlb.com

MLB

The best baseball players born on July 5

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Arguably the game's most dominant relief pitcher during his heyday, Gossage registered 254 saves and a 2.41 ERA through nearly 1,200 innings from 1975-85. He was named to nine All-Star teams and finished among the top five in the Cy Young Award voting four times in that 11-season span. Gossage was nicknamed "Goose" during his 1972 rookie season by one of his White Sox teammates because of how he craned his neck to look in for the signs from his catcher prior to each pitch. Known for his mid-90s fastball and thick Fu Manchu mustache, Gossage racked up 310 career saves during his 22-year career. He ranks second in MLB history with 193 saves that required more than one inning pitched. His most famous multi-inning effort came in 1978, when Gossage threw the final 2 2/3 innings and got the save in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over the Red Sox in a one-game playoff to decide the AL East. Gossage would go on to toss six scoreless innings during that year's Fall Classic en route to his only World Series championship. A member of the 2008 Hall of Fame class, Gossage was on the mound for Pete Rose's final at-bat in the Major Leagues. He struck out the hit king.
MLB
MLB

Where Swanson, Wright and Braves stand 81 games in

ATLANTA -- Halfway through this season, Dansby Swanson is a National League MVP candidate, Kyle Wright can still aim for 20 wins and the Braves seem primed to make a run at a fifth consecutive National League East title. Swanson tallied two key doubles and the Braves produced a five-run...
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Hudson's pitches to Swanson sum up frustrating season

ATLANTA -- A repeat victim of soaring pitch counts and inefficient, frustration-filled outings, Dakota Hudson’s pitch sequence against Dansby Swanson in Monday’s second inning proved to be a microcosm of the season thus far for the right-hander. Stuck with no place to put Swanson after hitting No. 9...
MLB
MLB

Manoah not sweating off night: 'Throw it in the trash can'

OAKLAND -- When the Blue Jays first took on the A's in 2022, they were both hovering around the .500 mark and finding their way early in the season. Since then, the teams have diverged significantly: Toronto is in the mix for the American League Wild Card race, while Oakland sports the worst record in the Majors.
MLB
MLB

Trayce's homecoming provides spark Dodgers were hoping for

LOS ANGELES -- Trayce Thompson says he remembers it like it was yesterday. It was July 3, 2016, and Thompson was rounding the bases at Dodger Stadium after taking former Rockies starter Jon Gray deep for his 13th home run of the season. At the time, Thompson was establishing himself...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Freeland's promising outing upended in fifth inning

LOS ANGELES -- For a spell on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, Kyle Freeland looked untouchable. Through the first four-plus innings, Dodgers hitters couldn’t do anything against him, as he retired the first 13 he faced. But things fell apart quickly for the left-hander in the fifth inning, when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Costly baserunning miscue leads to triple play in defeat

CHICAGO -- A stretch of 19 straight games against the American League Central for the White Sox began with a 6-3 loss in 10 innings to the Twins Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The setback played out a number of common trends, in that the White Sox fell to...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Villar signals hope on horizon for Giants

PHOENIX -- What the Giants needed on the Fourth of July was a boost. And they got one from a player who was in the clubhouse for the first time on Monday. Though the Giants saw their losing streak extended to five straight with an 8-3 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field, rookie David Villar notched two hits in the first two at-bats of his big league debut and the likelihood that Brandon Crawford could be back in the lineup Tuesday marked some bright spots during a tough stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

8 gifts Ohtani has given baseball

Shohei Ohtani turns 28 years old on Tuesday, and no doubt he will be hoping for an Angels win in Miami to celebrate -- as well as perhaps a birthday homer like the one he hit in 2019. But no matter what gifts Ohtani unwraps on this occasion, they won’t...
MLB
MLB

Bumgarner finds higher velo vs. former team

PHOENIX -- A couple of quick points before getting started. First: Monday's matchup between the D-backs and Giants was the first time the NL West rivals have faced each other this year. That's the latest in the season the D-backs have ever faced a division foe for the first time (excluding the pandemic-delayed 2020).
MLB
MLB

Suzuki makes return with electric inside-the-parker

MILWAUKEE -- The decibel level inside American Family Field began to rise as the crowd began to realize what could happen. With each stride ﻿Seiya Suzuki﻿ took, it became increasingly clear that an inside-the-park home run -- one off All-Star closer Josh Hader, no less -- was unfolding.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

10 moments that define Goose Gossage's career

With a violent motion and menacing scowl accentuated by a distinctive mustache, Rich “Goose” Gossage intimidated Major League hitters for 22 years, each of his high-octane deliveries helping to usher in the age of the modern closer. Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, Gossage...
MLB
MLB

'Flex,' J-Rod power Seattle to Interleague opener win

SAN DIEGO -- Each time Chris Flexen takes the mound at Petco Park, it proves to be a memorable outing. Each time Julio Rodríguez steps onto a Major League field -- anywhere, any day -- he seems to do something extraordinary. Both things held true Monday afternoon as the...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Numbers deceive in Fleming's solid return

BOSTON -- Six games into his 2022 season, ﻿Josh Fleming﻿ found himself back at Triple-A Durham. Through four relief appearances and two starts, the left-hander owned a 6.38 ERA over 18 1/3 innings in the Majors. • Box score. Following a nearly two-month stint with Durham, Fleming returned...
MLB
MLB

Relievers shine on Red Sox's unplanned 'pen day

BOSTON -- When the Red Sox announced Sunday that Michael Wacha would be unable to make his scheduled start against the Rays on Monday due to a “dead arm,” Independence Day became a bullpen day for Boston. And the arms called to action were plenty alive. • Box...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Energy high despite sweep, 3 DHs in 1 week

DETROIT -- Three doubleheaders in a week is a lot to ask of any team, and the last twin bill of the trio coming in day-night form against the Tigers on the Fourth of July seemed like an extra test for the Guardians. “We've just got to keep the energy...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Hill has historically sharp debut in DH sweep

DETROIT -- Four months ago, Garrett Hill headed to Tigers Minor League minicamp wondering if he’d have to go to another organization to get his chance in the Majors as a Rule 5 Draft pick. Instead, he just had to bide his time for Detroit to come calling. On...
DETROIT, MI
MLB

This rookie is already getting All-Star comps

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A.J. Hinch admits his views on the ideal leadoff hitter have changed over his years as a Major League manager. He also readily admits the player who changed it the most.
MLB

