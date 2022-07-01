ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Why do we find art beautiful? It all comes down to fireworks in the brain

By Dr Julia Shaw
Science Focus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fascinating science of neuroaesthetics is shedding new light on the human appreciation of art. On a gloriously sunny day I found myself once again in the garden doing something l love – making art. I make cyanotypes, which involves using photosensitive chemicals to create images with stencils and the Sun....

www.sciencefocus.com

Comments / 2

Related
Smithonian

Medieval Art’s Enduring Hold on Pop Culture

From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, pop culture is saturated with medieval imagery. Now, a new exhibition at the J. Paul Getty Museum, “The Fantasy of the Middle Ages,” explores this connection by juxtaposing medieval art with the modern creations it inspired. “I think the project of...
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

These chimes turn your personal fashion sense into music

They say everyone has a personal vibe, and this computer-powered musical instrument makes that audible. There are some people who believe that the universe can more or less be distilled down to numbers. Everything is quantifiable, from the atoms that make up the known universe to the waves that delight some of our senses. We take for granted the many waves and vibrations that we rely on each day, and yet we also use metaphors above having a certain vibe or making waves all throughout our lives. Wouldn’t it be interesting if these waves could actually sync and take form? Seeing waves of light that dance to the music is probably nothing new, especially for those who have experienced the joys of light shows. This interactive exhibit, however, takes the concept in a different direction and creates an intersection of light, sound, and personal “vibes” to produce an interesting experience.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Abstract Art#Fairs
Daily Mail

Second hand clothes, street musicians and cough sweets on sale for penny: hard work and poverty on the streets of Victorian London is brought to life in newly colourised pictures from the 1870s

The streets of Victorian London has been brought to life in colourised images captured in the 1870s. The images, colourised by Photo Colouriser and Model Maker Tom Marshall, featured in the magazine 'Street Life' in London in 1876 and 1877, and portray the lives of those living in the poverty circle of the capital.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta’ on Netflix, An Inside Look At Japan’s Ancient Art Form

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta is a new Netflix documentary that follows the titular Toma as he makes his debut in a Kabuki performance with his best friend Matsuya Onoe. How does the documentary about an ancient Japanese art form fare on the streamer? SING, DANCE, ACT: KABUKI FEATURING TOMA IKUTA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist:When they were children, Toma Ikuta and Matsuya Onoe were performers and promised one another that they would one day perform Kabuki together. Toma went on to do theater and became a national heartthrob via a local organization called Johnny’s, while Matsuya learned...
COMICS
Fast Company

See the 50 most striking book covers of the year

I used to be embarrassed that I often buy books based on their cover, but I’m not anymore: Book covers are a labor of love, filled with artistry and design. That’s the animating force behind the annual 50 Books | 50 Covers list, which was just released by AIGA, a professional association for the design industry. The competition, which first began in 1923, offers insight into this particular moment in time, where there’s a growing diversity in design as well as a fixation with typography.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
travelnoire.com

Art Classes To Feed Your Inner Creative While Traveling

Millennial travelers are far more likely to travel to countries to experience rich cultures. They are less interested in vacationing, and more into authentic cultural experiences packed with information and discovery. Earlier this year StratoJet shared over 60 Mellenial Travel Statistics, concluding that 86% of millennials travel to experience new cultures, as opposed to 44% who view travel as a party destination, and 28% who want to go shopping in a new country. With this in mind, here is a list of art classes around the world you can enjoy while abroad. Who knows, maybe you’ll pick up a new hobby.
VISUAL ART
Science Focus

Cosmic fireworks, a stunning comet and a rare image of the Moon: The shortlist for Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Take a look at some awe-inspiring space images up for this year's top astrophotography prize. An impressive batch of accomplished images are in the running for this year's Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022. The competition is run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, in association with BBC Sky at Night Magazine. This year the competition has received over 3,000 entries from passionate amateur and dedicated professional photographers, submitted from 67 countries across the globe. These have been whittled down by a team of expert judges, and we can now share our favourite images with you.
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

The Sun: Everything you need to know

The Sun is at the heart of our Solar System, and accounts for over 99 per cent of the total mass. The distance between the Sun and Earth is, on average, about 149.6 million kilometres. That means that the Sun’s light takes about 8.3 minutes to reach Earth. Since the Earth’s orbit is slightly elliptical, at its closest point to the Sun (called ‘perihelion’) it is about 147 million kilometres away, while at its furthest point (called ‘aphelion’) it is about 152 million kilometres away.
ASTRONOMY
12tomatoes.com

How To Use Small Changes To Overhaul Major Habits And Routines

Self-improvement is something we all struggle with occasionally. We all want to be the best versions of ourselves, whether that is a more fit version or a more productive or successful one. With those goals in mind, we often try to formulate a plan of action that will get us...
SCIENCE
pawmypets.com

Pianist Plays Healing Music For Blind Rescue Elephants

Animals continue to amaze us with their mental capacity for sure things that we believed only applied to humans. Here’s a video of Lam Duan swaying to the sound of the piano music:. This is the incredible time when a blind elephant enjoys a little dancing to some live...
MUSIC
Science Focus

Retrograde motion of the planets: Everything you need to know

Your guide to understanding the apparent retrograde motion of the planets. When planets in our Solar System go into retrograde, you’ll often hear them being blamed as the source of a person’s woes, restlessness, burnout or, more optimistically, representing a time for reflection. In reality, however, there is very little scientific evidence that any of the planets going into retrograde will have a tangible effect on our lives.
ASTRONOMY
pawtracks.com

When do kittens’ eyes change colors? The answer is pretty cool

Kittens are born with their eyes shut. They start opening them at different times, usually from two to 10 days after birth. By two weeks old, a kitten’s eyes should be completely open. When kittens open their eyes, they can start paring visual information with all the sounds, touches,...
ANIMALS
CNET

Yes, You Can Become Happier in Just 3 Minutes a Day. Here's How

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Here's a sad statistic: 45% of people say they haven't felt true happiness for more than two years, according to a recent Oracle report that surveyed more than 12,000 people. Perhaps worse, 25% say don't know, or have forgotten, what it means to feel truly happy.
MEDITATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy