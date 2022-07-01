Why do we find art beautiful? It all comes down to fireworks in the brain

They say everyone has a personal vibe, and this computer-powered musical instrument makes that audible. There are some people who believe that the universe can more or less be distilled down to numbers. Everything is quantifiable, from the atoms that make up the known universe to the waves that delight some of our senses. We take for granted the many waves and vibrations that we rely on each day, and yet we also use metaphors above having a certain vibe or making waves all throughout our lives. Wouldn’t it be interesting if these waves could actually sync and take form? Seeing waves of light that dance to the music is probably nothing new, especially for those who have experienced the joys of light shows. This interactive exhibit, however, takes the concept in a different direction and creates an intersection of light, sound, and personal “vibes” to produce an interesting experience.

