When my dogs are sniffing out a passing pup’s butt, I often try to alleviate the human awkwardness of the moment by commenting something like, “If only it were that easy for people to find friends.” I usually get at least a small ironic chuckle in response, but it turns out that it might actually be that easy. New research suggests that smell plays an important part in whether or not we bond with others — we literally sniff each other out.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO