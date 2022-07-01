ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to get Nazem Kadri’s ‘Too Many Men’ T-shirt

By Joshua Short
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIC66_0gRdYlQe00

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche fans made memories with the players throughout their Stanley Cup victory celebrations.

FOX31 caught up with Adrienne Ruth. Passion for hockey is in her pedigree.

“It started from my mom really,” she said during a Zoom interview.

She told the story about Nazem Kadri’s shirt. She made it after his wife reached out to her on social media after Kadri’s Game 4 overtime goal. The “Too Many Men” shirt throws shade to Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper’s postgame comments.

“She reached out and said, ‘Hey, Naz wants something, can you do it?’” she explained.

Her shirts are officially for sale as of Thursday night, but she says she doesn’t want any of the proceeds.

“Instead of giving me a cut, I want it to go to the Nazem Kadri Foundation ,” she said.

More Stanley Cup parade coverage from FOX31

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning made the tough decision on Sunday to part ways with longtime defenseman and alternate captain Ryan McDonagh. The Lightning are reportedly sending McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers as well as forward Grant Mismash. The trade was announced by the Lightning via Twitter. We have acquired […] The post Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
FOX31 Denver

Porch collapses with 7 people on it in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A porch collapsed with 7 people on it along the 200 block of Clover Lane in Fort Collins Monday evening. Poudre Fire said they headed to the scene of the emergency at roughly 7:30 p.m., where all of the seven people that were on the structure at the time of the collapse were able to remove themselves before being monitored and examined by medical personnel.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Too Many Men#Stanley Cup#Nhl#The Colorado Avalanche#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy