Gun safety urged after 4-year-old dies in accidental Dellwood shooting

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials have recovered the bodies of three children and a mother from Vadnais Lake, after a search started Friday evening in what is believed to be a triple homicide case. All three children were under the age of six.The last of the bodies was found on Saturday at 11 a.m. Two of the children were boys, and the other was a girl.The search came after Maplewood police said they received information of a potential murder-suicide around 4 p.m. that they believe is related to a suicide that took place around 10:30 a.m. Friday on the 1300 block...

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO