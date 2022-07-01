ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dellwood, MN

Gun safety urged after 4-year-old dies in accidental Dellwood shooting

FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

Police continue to investigate a tragic shooting involving...

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

 

KNOX News Radio

Police search for MN girl after mother found dead

Police in Northfield (MN) are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead. Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
NORTHFIELD, MN
City
Dellwood, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots gun-wielding man in western Wisconsin

A man allegedly armed with a gun was airlifted to a hospital after being shot by a western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy. The shooting happened after Burnett County Dispatch was alerted at 1 p.m. about a man threatening to use a gun at FishBowl Bar in rural Danbury, which is located just east of the St. Croix River and the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
#Shooting#Gun Safety#Violent Crime
CBS News

2 injured in early morning shooting in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Dinkytown early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast. They did not find victims, but learned two people had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, Minneapolis police say.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS News

Man who hit, killed pedestrian on Marquette Avenue to serve more than 8 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who killed a pedestrian and severely injured another in a crash on Marquette Avenue last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Thomas Hunter, 27, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in March. He entered a Norgaard plea, in which he acknowledged that there is enough evidence to convict him, even if he doesn't remember committing the crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Bodies of 3 children, mother recovered at Vadnais Lake in potential triple homicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials have recovered the bodies of three children and a mother from Vadnais Lake, after a search started Friday evening in what is believed to be a triple homicide case. All three children were under the age of six.The last of the bodies was found on Saturday at 11 a.m. Two of the children were boys, and the other was a girl.The search came after Maplewood police said they received information of a potential murder-suicide around 4 p.m. that they believe is related to a suicide that took place around 10:30 a.m. Friday on the 1300 block...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

10 pounds of meth discovered after being delivered to wrong address, charges say

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- Two people face multiple felony counts after 10 pounds of meth that was supposed to be delivered to them ended up at the wrong address, according to recently filed charges.Last weekend, investigators were tipped off by a concerned citizen. The person brought a box to authorities, saying it had been delivered to them incorrectly. They'd opened it without taking note of the name on the box, and found that there was what they believed to be controlled substances packed inside.The contents of the box were determined to be large rocks of meth, weighing in excess of...
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities teen gains new perspective after drug overdose

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are many reasons this specific day of the year is special. But there's also a less known reason why it's a dangerous holiday for teenagers.He's only 16, but Dominic has a lot to reflect on, "I am just looking back at my story and what I used to do and the things I can do to change it."He grew up with his mom and sisters in the Twin Cities, "I never had a father figure. I kind of went out, try to find that brotherhood, cause I always wanted a brother, too."He says he found it, with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash in Maple Grove leaves 2-year-old child dead

MAPLE GROVE -- A two-car crash last week in the Twin Cities metro left a 2-year-old child dead.  City officials in Maple Grove say the crash happened Thursday evening on the 1600 block of County Road 81, near the Elm Creek Park Reserve in the northwest metro.  A car traveling east on the county road attempted to make a left-hand turn against oncoming traffic and was hit by a van.  The car's driver, 31-year-old Mary Dermane of Brooklyn Park, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  Her child, Razak Kalon, was killed.  Investigators are working to determine if the child's car seat was properly placed inside the car. The driver of the van was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation, police say. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN

