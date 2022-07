ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Robert Herrick, a research professor who specializes in planetary resurfacing histories at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, will be part of not one, but two, missions to Venus with the goal of unraveling the planet’s geologic history. One mission will be run solely by NASA and the other by the European Space Agency for which NASA is contributing to. Part of this mission is comparing the mountains on Earth to those on Venus. The NASA mission will run first in 2027 and the European mission, launching in 2031, will be designed to take advantage of the NASA discoveries. This dual involvement, however, doesn’t come without its challenges.

