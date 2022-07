Lochte won 12 medals in total with six being gold. This means that all of his silver and bronze medals are up for auction. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte is auctioning off three of his silver medals and three of his bronze Olympic medals this July. The medals are up for auction at RR Auction out of Boston, Massachusetts.

