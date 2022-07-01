Councilman renews call for municipal runoff early voting site in city

City Councilman Andre Knight asked about having the council pass a resolution to be issued to the elections boards in Nash County and Edgecombe County aimed at making clear the municipality in the future wants a location in Rocky Mount for the early voting period of municipal elections, including runoffs.

Knight brought up the subject shortly after the start of the June 27 council regular meeting.

Knight also said he wants the elections boards to formally notify the municipality in advance of any board meetings regarding changes in early voting sites or in voting locations by precinct during a municipal election year, and that he wants to ask for the city clerk to monitor the meetings of the two respective elections boards prior to the municipal elections and during the municipal election season.

Mayor Sandy Roberson wanted to know from Knight whether it was his suggestion or request to modify the current council meeting schedule to do this or to speak to this during the next scheduled council regular meeting.

Knight made clear he wants a resolution prepared for the next scheduled council regular meeting, which is July 11, for passage by the council.

Councilwoman Chris Miller, seeking clarity, wanted to know if this is intended to cover all council ward runoff elections. Knight said yes.

Councilman Reuben Blackwell expressed his support for Knight’s proposal, as did Councilman Richard Joyner.

During the June 13 council regular meeting, Knight was quick to voice his displeasure with the arrangement specifying registered voters in council Ward 7 wanting to cast their ballots in advance of the July 26 runoff election will have to do so at the Nash County elections office in Nashville.

Interim City Manager Peter Varney told the council via email June 15 he spoke with Nash County Elections Director John Kearney about setting up a voting site in Rocky Mount so early voters can cast their respective ballots in the council Ward 7 runoff contest.

According to Varney’s email, Kearney said if an early voting site is set up at Braswell Memorial Library in downtown Rocky Mount, then the cost would be about $6,000.

Board of Elections Chairwoman Kelly Shore said in a prepared statement June 20 that the board met June 8 and voted unanimously to adopt an early voting plan for in advance of the runoff.

Shore said as a courtesy, both Ward 7 candidates, Pete Armstrong and Jabaris “J. Kelly” Walker, were notified of the meeting but nobody attended.

The Nash County elections office is in the Nash County Agriculture Center in the 1000 block of Eastern Avenue on the eastern side of Nashville.

Shore said this location is required by state law and has for years been the site of early voting in advance of runoff elections for seats on the Rocky Mount City Council.

Shore also said any additional early voting location would be required to operate the same days and hours plus an additional 2½ hours each weekday, causing significant staffing difficulties and costing thousands of dollars.

Shore said the board was not notified that the City of Rocky Mount asked for or would pay for the cost of an additional site in the city until well after the final deadline for the submission of early voting plans to the State Board of Elections.

Additionally, Shore said the Nash County Board of Elections consulted with the state board to see if the currently approved plan for early voting could be modified and found the board was unable to do so due to that deadline having passed for the state board to be able to make changes.

During the June 27 City Council regular meeting, Knight, in advocating for the resolution from the council, said he wants to make sure the municipality is proactive and is not caught with its pants down again.

Armstrong and Walker are competing for the right to succeed Miller, who has been in office since 2002 but who opted not to seek re-election.

Armstrong and Walker finished neck and neck in a three-way contest May 17 in which Linwood Williams finished a distant third. Williams subsequently told the Telegram he has endorsed Walker.

Ward 7 covers all but a small area of Rocky Mount northeast of Benvenue Road and west of North Wesleyan Boulevard. Ward 7 also includes Gold Rock.