Nash County, NC

New COVID-19 strains resistant to current vaccines

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Researchers have discovered new strains of COVID-19 that are resistant to vaccines.

While current vaccines don’t block the new virus strains from infecting the body, U.S. health officials say that vaccines are effective in mitigating the severity of the illnesses associated with COVID-19 infections.

Researchers at Harvard Medical School stated the new subvariants of COVID-19 are better able to evade antibodies, meaning that people are less able to avoid the virus even if they’ve been sick before or have been fully vaccinated and boosted.

People who have the virus or have been vaccinated will still have substantial protection against severe disease, according to the study’s findings recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. There is also encouraging news from the pharmaceutical industry that new vaccines are being developed to deal with emerging strains that are fast becoming the dominant strains of COVID-19 worldwide.

In the Twin Counties, new infection rates have held steady over the past several weeks. Nash County Health and Human Services Director Bill Hill said that area residents have responded to the recent news about increasingly infectious new strains of the virus by getting vaccinated and boosted.

“We’re giving out shots left and right,” Hill said. “(Current vaccines) do offer (an) additional layer of protection against serious illness.”

But Hill said COVID-19 still poses a threat of serious illness and death to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

In Nash County, there were 185 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the week ending June 28. Thirteen Nash County residents are being cared for at Nash UNC Health Care. Hill reported nine of the hospitalized patients were fully vaccinated. One of the nine fully vaccinated patients is in the hospital’s intensive care unit and required a ventilator.

Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were recorded to bring the county’s pandemic death toll to 301. The three deceased people had underlying health conditions and were identified as a 91-year-old Black woman, a 91-year-old white man and a 64-year-old Black man.

In Edgecombe County, health officials reported 184 new cases were recorded over a two-week period ending June 29. Four people were being treated at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital for virus-related illnesses. No new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded.

For people becoming ill with COVID-19-related symptoms, a trend has emerged, Hill said. He noted that patients will either start to feel better after six days or their condition will get worse. For those whose conditions have gotten worse, prescription anti-viral drugs have proven to be effective in most cases in aiding in their recovery.

In Edgecombe County, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has downgraded the COVID-19 community level there from medium to low, an improvement from several weeks ago. In Nash County, the community level remains low.

The federal agency determines community level by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported slight declines in the number of weekly new cases and new hospitalizations over several weeks.

For the week ending May 28, the state health agency stated 27,844 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide. On June 25, that number had dropped to 22,917.

Regarding hospitalizations, 887 state residents infected with the COVID-19 virus required hospitalization for the week ending June 11. That number dropped by 51 two weeks later.

Comments / 0

County
Edgecombe County, NC
County
Nash County, NC
Nash County, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

