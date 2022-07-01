No Boys Allowed: Tarboro native starts basketball clinic for girls

Kelvin Jones wants girls to have a safe haven where they can develop their basketball skills at their own pace.

Jones held the first of what he hopes will be many free all-girl basketball clinics last week at the Braswell Center in Tarboro.

The name of the camp? No Boys Allowed (well, except for some instructors).

Jones said the motivation behind the clinic was the way he saw girls interacting with boys at a recent five-day camp he worked in Rocky Mount. Most of the campers were boys, but there were a handful of girls.

“I noticed the girls tended to shy away and were a bit standoffish when doing the drills with the boys,” he said. “There’s a comfortability level with boys that isn’t there with girls. It’s hard enough for a young lady to learn the game — how to do a layup or take a little contact. These clinics are designed to be a safe space for lady hoopers young and old and whatever skill level they have, to be able to develop against girls at their age and their pace and with their level of physicality.”

Jones, who grew up in Tarboro, played at Tarboro High School and Methodist University and later coached at North Carolina Central University, said he wanted to give back to his community.

Each clinic will feature a past or present female athlete as a physical example of a success story.

Jada Battle, who played in Edgecombe County (SouthWest Edgecombe High School), played her college ball close to home at Barton College. This past season, she received the school’s William Gear Spencer Sportsmanship Award and a team award for “Best Sideline Hype Person.”

“We featured Jada for the first session due to her being a prime example for the young ladies of what positivity and energy can get you,” Jones said. “She fits everything we are trying to push to our young campers.”

Battle’s basic message to the 22 girls aged 8-18 who attended was “You too can do this.”

Battle still works in the community, with the Tar River Boys and Girls Club and Competitive Edge Performance, a sports club based in Nash County.

The basketball clinic focused on the fundamentals of ball-handling and shooting as well as more advanced intricacies of defenses.

The next clinic will feature guest speaker Marquetta Dickens, who played at Tarboro High School and led the Vikings to several successful seasons en route to being the first female in school history to have her jersey retired. She continued her basketball career at North Carolina State University under (the late) Kate Yow, she was able to play overseas in Europe, and is currently an assistant coach at North Carolina Central University.

The clinics are held through Christine Community Outreach, a nonprofit organization named after Jones’ grandmother and operated by his mother, LaKeisha Freeman, brother Delvin Jones and wife Aaliyah Jones.

“CCO’s motto is ‘No Cost or Low Cost,’ which is just saying our clinics, events and programs are clinics, but we want to try and give back and create opportunities for children and parents who don’t have the means,” Jones said.

T-shirts for session 1 were sponsored by Tyquan Lewis, and basketballs were sponsored by Jonah Williams and New Life Basketball Development.

“We are always looking for donors and sponsors for camps and events. The more support we receive the more free events and camps we can do, the more food we can provide because we feed the attendees at every clinic as well,” Jones said.

CCO has several events lined up in the next few weeks. For more information about the organization and future events, email coachkjinfo@gmail.com.