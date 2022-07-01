Officials urge caution on roadways, with fireworks on Fourth of July

While this weekend’s holiday is about freedom, law enforcement is reminding folks to follow the rules when shooting fireworks and obey the law on roadways.

Georgia State Patrol troopers will be on heightened alert for dangerous drivers throughout the extended three-day-long Fourth of July holiday.

While fireworks are legal in Georgia, police caution people to remember that the freedom to ring in the Fourth with a bang comes with responsibility.

Fireworks can be bought and lit year-round in the Peach State, but their use is prohibited in all public spaces in Glynn County, Wilson said. This includes all public streets, all beaches, and all public parks, as well as state and federal historic sites. Fireworks also are prohibited near railroad tracks and within 100 yards of power and water utility plants and nursing homes.

An individual must be at least 18 to use fireworks. It also is illegal to shoot fireworks while intoxicated, Wilson said.

The regular 9 p.m. deadline to stop shooting fireworks will be extended until midnight on July 3 and July 4 in the county. The city of Brunswick also allows fireworks until midnight on July 3 and July 4.

It is unlawful to begin shooting fireworks until 10 a.m.

Anyone with complaints about misuse and abuse of fireworks privileges is asked to avoid calling 911, Wilson said. Folks can instead call the nonemergency dispatch line at 912-554-3645.

With a busy influx of visitors traveling to the coastal Golden Isles for the holiday weekend, state troopers and other law enforcement will be on the lookout for speeders, reckless drivers, impaired drivers and those distracted by handheld electronic communications.

State troopers will begin stepping up patrols on local thoroughfares beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and continuing through midnight on Monday.

Last year’s July 4th holiday traffic period lasted 54 hours, during which troopers made 321 DUI arrests statewide, issued 8,747 citations and 8,451 warnings, and responded to 295 crashes that resulted in 171 injuries and nine deaths during the 2021 July 4 holiday period.

The goal of the increased attention on traffic enforcement is to lower these statistics.

“Crashes caused by distracted and impaired drivers can be prevented,” said Col. Christopher C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Motorists should pay close attention to road conditions and make smart choices when planning to celebrate holiday activities.”