Big crowd expected for St. Marys July 4 festival

The war-torn nation of Ukraine will be recognized at the 53rd Annual St. Marys July 4th Festival on Monday.

The theme of the festival, sponsored by the St. Marys Kiwanis Club, is “United We Stand.”

Allen Rassi, the festival’s executive director, said 109 arts and crafts vendors have rented booth spaces on Osborne Street and along the waterfront for the daylong festival. It also will feature a wide variety of food.

Thousands of people will be downtown by 9 a.m. to get an early look at the booths and to stake a prime location in the shade along the parade route.

The parade, featuring floats, decorated golf carts, dancers, public safety vehicles with lights flashing and sirens blaring, will start at 10 a.m. near the boat ramp on Meeting Street. It will end at the waterfront.

The festival will include live entertainment, children’s games and other activities throughout the day.

The crowd typically dwindles later in the afternoon, but thousands will return to the waterfront a few hours later for the fireworks display.

Rassi said 3,000 shells containing a wide variety of pyrotechnics will be launched off barges in the St. Marys River into the sky at dusk.

Visitors who want an unobstructed view of the fireworks display can purchase tickets for the fireworks river cruise that departs from downtown.

Go to the festival home page at smkiwanis.com. for more information.

The festival has been designated a Southeast Tourism Society “Top 20 Event” several times for being a family friendly, well organized annual celebration.