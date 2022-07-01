ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Hallie, WI

SAWDUST STORIES: 'Where’s the fish?'

When my new collection of essays was published last month, a local person sent me this message: “I never ever thought Lake Hallie was remotely interesting.”

I couldn’t say, “Did you read my book?” There’s bar dice and woodchuck trapping! And lots of Leinenkugel’s! Instead, I wrote back, “It sure is.”

The idea for what eventually became “Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-it-Guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown” came to me in 2015 when I started to collect oral histories of people who’d lived on Lake Hallie the longest. Every Saturday morning for two months, public history major Pa Nhia Xiong and I visited my neighbors to ask them questions and record their voices. My goal was to capture the stories that make living here so special.

That’s how I got to know Jeanne Morissette. As an Eau Claire teen in the late 1960s, Jeanne often snuck onto private property — turns out where I currently live — to cast a line from a steep bank. She says, “It was gruesome to go down that hill, but I just loved to fish this lake so much.” Jeanne withstood scrapes and wood ticks and mosquitoes to do what she liked best in a place she still calls “paradise.”

Jeanne hoped to become an auto mechanic. She worked on cars with her brother or her boyfriends, who were stricken with what she calls “car mania.” Many dates were spent under the hood of a hotrod. As a woman in the early 1970s, Jeanne couldn’t even get hired to pump gas. Instead, she became an English education major at UW-Eau Claire, a path Regis teacher Sister Rachel led her towards. Jeanne’s first teaching job took her to Oconomowoc.

In 1985, Jeanne came home to earn a second degree at UW-Eau Claire in special education. She was thrilled to find an apartment for rent on Lake Hallie. “I thought I died and went to heaven,” Jeanne tells me. The duplex was for sale, and, she says, “Every time they brought someone through to look at it, I about cried.” She couldn’t imagine leaving Lake Hallie, so she bought the place.

Today her cabin walls are covered in her mounted catches. She says, “I remember every single fish: who I was with, where I caught ’em.”

She tells me about one her sister reeled in: “A three-pound bass, right over there off that tree. She was so frickin’ excited, we had to make sure we got it mentioned on the ‘Lucky 13 Show.’”

I tease Jeanne that she and I might have first met on that program. When I was a 7-year-old in 1975, host Jim Crandell crouched next to me with his huge microphone to ask where I caught such a big fish and what lure I used. Though I got to stay up late every Sunday night to watch this same scenario play out on TV, once I was on the show, I clammed up. My brother did the talking. So many of us Wisconsinites registered our fish at local bait shops just to get on the “Lucky 13 Fishing Show.” Or we went to WEAU’s studio and stood in line with our catch on a stringer.

Mobility issues have slowed Jeanne down the last few years, but at age 68 she still fishes every chance she gets. In one of my favorite photos, she’s wearing her “WTF” shirt — “Where’s The Fish?” — which captures her quirky humor and her favorite pastime.

Jeanne has been active in the Lake Hallie Lake Association since it formed in the mid-1990s. She’s done everything, from cleaning up the lake to checking boats for invasive species to scrubbing the outhouse. She retired from Chippewa Falls High School as a vocational transition teacher in 2011. Jeanne continues the work she did at Chi-Hi, assisting community members who need it. She was influential in the lake association sponsoring area residents who must fulfill community service projects as part of their probation.

In 2016, Jeanne’s neighbor pitched the AirStream Pro aerator to us. This machine stirs up the lake bottom to reduce weeds and algae, improve water clarity and attract more fish. Four of us bought one together, which made the price manageable.

The aerator is anchored in place and a pair of plastic four-foot long “pontoons” hold up what looks like a set of small trolling motors. The double jets propel thousands of oxygen bubbles underwater to transform muck into sand. That first summer we moved the aerator from house to house every two weeks via Jeanne’s boat. Then over the years, one by one our neighbors moved away and left their aerator “shares” behind, until it was just Jeanne and me.

Last June I poked my head outside and noticed flames shooting from the top of the machine. I ran down to the lakeshore, unplugged the unit from the wall and tucked my dress hem into my bra, Daisy Duke-style. I grabbed a bucket and jumped into the waist deep water to douse the flames.

Next came the call I dreaded. I was still a little breathless as Jeanne waited for me to finish the story. “Are you OK?” she asked.

“Sure,” I said. She let out a huge roar of laughter. Then I laughed, too. Yes, it would be priceless to have a video of me jumping in the water wearing my dress.

She said, “This could have happened at my house too.” She was right: the aerator malfunctioned. Still, I could imagine some co-owner who might want to lay blame.

I called the manufacturer, Weeders Digest, and left a rambling message, as if any details mattered other than “My aerator caught on fire.” Two days later I got a response: “That’s something we’ve never heard of.”

Now when Jeanne pontoons near my house, I know it’s her long before I can see her. She yells to my husband and me a drawn out, “Hiiii Patti and Bruce” — which sounds like she’s hailing much more famous folks than we are. She continues to be one of those people who makes the “here” on Lake Hallie not just interesting but positively entertaining.

