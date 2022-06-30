Morgan Hoffman's bunker shot hits his hat! | Next shot hits the pin!

The 29-year-old American recovered from two late bogeys with a superb eagle on the par-five 17th to maintain his advantage at the top of the leaderboard with a four-under 67. Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, who posted a third-round 65, is tied for second with American duo Scott Stallings and Denny McCarthy, while Tarren is third after carding back-to-back scores of 65 to sit four shots back on 15 under.
The in-form 29-year-old had seven birdies on Friday to move to 15-under par, despite a bogey on the par-four sixth hole. "I feel great," Poston said after. "My last few rounds out here have been great going back into last week, so just going to try and keep riding that momentum and doing what I'm doing."
