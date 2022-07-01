ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello woman fighting cancer writes book, sings at Grays game

By CANDICE SPECTOR Idaho State Journal
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Pocatello resident Elisa Magagna was given two years to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis four years ago. While she’s still fighting for her life against the odds, she’s also been living it to the fullest. When Magagna was diagnosed with melanoma, it was too late,...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Bingham Healthcare welcomes new neurologist

BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Matthew J. Parry, DO, a board-certified neurologist, to their medical team. He is now welcoming patients at the following locations:. Idaho Physicians Clinic. 98 Poplar St. Medical Office Plaza, 3rd Floor. Blackfoot, ID 83221. (208) 785-3800. Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic —...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

'Anyone can be an artist': ARTitorium open for all creators

Described as chaotic, loud and messy by Georgina Goodlander, the ARTitorium’s visual arts director, the venue provides new and exciting summer classes for children up to 12 years old. The ARTitorium on Broadway opened August 2014. Before the ARTitorium occupied the building at 271 W. Broadway St., the Rio...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls celebrates Independence Day

Thousands of attendees lined the streets of Idaho Falls on Monday to celebrate Independence Day, including many who make the annual trip from out of state. The city celebrated with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Liberty on Parade. Several floats from local businesses, schools and civic organizations traveled through 4th Street by Idaho Falls High School, on to Boulevard and Tautphaus Park.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Local cowboy recovering from rodeo injury

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot cowboy is out of the hospital and recovering from injuries suffered after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse in the Ranch Rodeo event during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds Friday night. In response to a post on...
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Pocatello, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Health
State
Indiana State
Post Register

Rushton, Maxine

Maxine Rushton Kirk, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving husband and family on March 6, 2022. Maxine was born on September 5, 1946 in Idaho Falls, ID to James Ritchie Rushton and Armenia Tolman. She attended Iona Elementary and Bonneville High School where she met the love of her life, Rudy Kirk. Their love story is "magical." They married on September 28, 1962 in Iona, ID. They had six children. Maxine loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She found joy in serving her family, church and friends. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and loved her Savior Jesus Christ. Her smile was contagious and she made friends wherever she went. Those who knew her were inspired by her faith, kindness, love and strength. Maxine loved the sunshine, flowers and birds. The Oregon Coast was her favorite place to visit. She enjoyed gardening, reading, music and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Rudy, 5 of her 6 children, 24 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sisters Dorothy Jenkins, Martha Miskin, and many other family and friends. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at noon at the Iona Cemetery. Maxine 09/05/1946 - 03/06/2022Rushton.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Local cowboy injured during Ranch Rodeo

BLACKFOOT -- A Blackfoot cowboy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. In response to a post on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page, Cole Lewis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Post Register

Empower recognized for highest standards in bariatric surgery

BLACKFOOT – The No. 1 choice for patients throughout eastern Idaho seeking surgical treatment for severe obesity and its related conditions continues to be Empower — Bingham Healthcare’s Weight Loss Center (Empower). Since 2012, they have been the only accredited Bariatric Center of Excellence throughout the region,...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Tonya Crofts steps down from Firth Post Office

FIRTH – As a Firth postal patron walked into the office to bid Tonya Crofts farewell, she teared up. “That’s what I’m going to miss most about this place,” she said, “I love the people. I can be feeling down or depressed; when I come to work, all those feelings go away. I love people; I love to connect with people and the community.
FIRTH, ID
Post Register

Bandits move to 3-0 in Firecracker Tournament

The Idaho Falls Bandits won two games on Saturday in the Post 5 Firecracker Tournament including a walk off win this afternoon. The Bandits topped the Oysters in that first game when Crew Howell hit a single to score the winning run and put the Bandits ahead 7-6 and end the game.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Miller, Patricia

Patricia Frances Miller, 82, passed away June 24, 2022. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Holy Rosary Church, 905 S. Lee Avenue. Rosary will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, with a visitation to follow until 8 p.m. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.woodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donation to: Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls, 245 N. Placer, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Online donations at: https://www.communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org/. Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me. Patricia 6/3/1940 - 6/24/2022Frances Miller.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Prevention#Terminal Cancer#Grays
Post Register

Lightning causes house fire, $800,000 in damages

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on July 2, the Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the 6000 block of E. Panorama Drive in Bonneville County, Idaho after an individual saw smoke coming from the top of a house and called the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Firth's Rigo Vasquez chosen All-Area coach of the year

In three years as Firth’s baseball coach, Rigo Vasquez has set a priority to win the conference title and the district tournament. The Cougars did just that to make a return trip the 2A state tournament. Firth won its first state trophy since 2002 last season, claiming a consolation...
FIRTH, ID
Post Register

Ammon city officials to let bids in fall for City Hall expansion

A planned expansion of Ammon City Hall is coming closer to fruition as city officials are preparing for bid letting this fall for the project which scheduled to begin construction next summer. “We are expanding City Hall,” Micah Austin, Ammon city administrator said. “This building that you’re in right now...
AMMON, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot's 2023 school budget approved

The Blackfoot School District 55 board of trustees passed a budget proposal with unanimous approval for fiscal year 2023 at their meeting on June 23. The total budget amount comes out to $41,205,094. Fiscal year 2023 begins on July 1. This budget will be based on enrollment rather than attendance...
BLACKFOOT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Cancer
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: All-Area Coach of the year is Rigo Vasquez, Firth

In three years as Firth’s baseball coach, Rigo Vasquez has set a priority to win the conference title and the district tournament. The Cougars did just that to make a return trip the 2A state tournament. Firth won its first state trophy since 2002 last season, claiming a consolation...
FIRTH, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy