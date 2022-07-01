Pocatello woman fighting cancer writes book, sings at Grays game

Maxine Rushton Kirk, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving husband and family on March 6, 2022. Maxine was born on September 5, 1946 in Idaho Falls, ID to James Ritchie Rushton and Armenia Tolman. She attended Iona Elementary and Bonneville High School where she met the love of her life, Rudy Kirk. Their love story is "magical." They married on September 28, 1962 in Iona, ID. They had six children. Maxine loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She found joy in serving her family, church and friends. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and loved her Savior Jesus Christ. Her smile was contagious and she made friends wherever she went. Those who knew her were inspired by her faith, kindness, love and strength. Maxine loved the sunshine, flowers and birds. The Oregon Coast was her favorite place to visit. She enjoyed gardening, reading, music and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Rudy, 5 of her 6 children, 24 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sisters Dorothy Jenkins, Martha Miskin, and many other family and friends. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at noon at the Iona Cemetery. Maxine 09/05/1946 - 03/06/2022Rushton.

