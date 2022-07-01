ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Scott Gay retires as BPD chief

By MADDY LONG Bingham News Chronicle
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay has officially retired. The city held an open house in his honor on Thursday at City Hall. Chief Gay joined the Blackfoot Police Department in 1983 as a dispatcher when he was still a senior in high school. In 2019, he was appointed...

