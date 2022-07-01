Kevin Gray retires as fire chief

Martha Ann Davies Poole, 86, of Ammon, passed away June 29, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Martha was born February 29, 1936, in Shelton, Idaho, to Jonathon Ray Davies and Maggie Edna Richards Davies. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho. On September 24, 1955, she married Efton Raleigh Poole in Pocatello, Idaho. Martha and Efton made their home in Pocatello and later made their home in Jackson, Wyoming, where Martha was a mother and homemaker. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and loved to travel. Martha is survived by her loving sister, Francene (Ted) George of Ammon, ID; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her daughter, Kim RaNae Dustin. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bishop Paul Lounsbury of the Ammon 2nd Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Ririe Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Martha 2/29/1936 - 6/29/2022Poole.

