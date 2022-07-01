ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Kevin Gray retires as fire chief

By MADDY LONG Bingham News Chronicle
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray retired after a long career with the department Thursday. The city held an open house at the fire station in his honor. Chief Gray has been with the fire department for almost 37 years. He became the department’s chief on July 1, 1995. His...

www.postregister.com

