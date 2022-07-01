‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Baklava Inspired Ice Cream Sundae Recipe Is a Summer Delight

Ree Drummond has a unique recipe for an ice cream sundae inspired by the flavors of baklava. The Pioneer Woman star adds store-bought baklava to ice cream she tops with a sticky pistachio sauce and whipped cream.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond called baklava ‘1 of my favorite treats’

Drummond’s dessert recipe introduction explains what baklava is. “Baklava is a phyllo pastry-based sweet, popular in some Mediterranean countries. It is often made with honey and pistachios,” the intro notes. “Here, Ree has used store-bought baklava as a garnish, and used the baklava as inspiration to make a sauce from spiced honey and pistachios.”

Drummond made the baklava-inspired sundaes on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to recipes for summer entertaining. “I love entertaining in the summer, even if it’s just with my good friend, my daughters, or my sister Betsy,” Drummond said. “I’m going to share an amazing summer entertaining menu with you.”

She continued, “Every party needs to end with a beautiful dessert so I’m going to make delicious honey pistachio sundaes. They’re inspired by baklava, which is one of my favorite treats. I don’t make it very often but this sundae sort of has all the good things that baklava has — including baklava itself.”

Ree Drummond’s ice cream sundae is topped with a baklava-inspired sauce

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TOZbkE0cT_Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Drummond melted butter in a small skillet and added honey, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, salt, and chopped pistachios. “The great thing is you don’t have to cook this to the caramel stage or anything like that,” she shared. “You basically just have to heat it up until it’s bubbling violently.”

The Food Network host noted, “I love this because you can basically make this mixture early in the day if you’re having a party and then just leave it in the skillet or saucepan. And then, when it comes time to serve the sundaes, just turn on the heat and heat it up.”

She turned off the heat and brought out ice cream already scooped into dishes she stored in the freezer. “Here’s a top tip. Whenever you’re serving sundaes to a group, if you’re having a dinner party, pre-scoop the ice cream into little dishes and just keep it in the freezer,” Drummond said. “It saves so much time and mess.”

The Pioneer Woman star added store-bought baklava to the dish of ice cream and spooned over the delicious sauce, then added whipped cream and pistachios.

You can find the recipe on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond makes an easy baklava recipe

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n4tHdyAi6Zc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Though her sundae uses store-bought baklava, Drummond also makes a homemade version of the dessert.

She demonstrated how to make her baklava on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “Baklava is so delicious, flaky layers, sugary nuts,” Drummond said. “It’s really sticky and usually , it’s something that you just get at bakeries but it’s actually really easy to make at home.”

Drummond’s recipe has layers of phyllo dough she brushes with butter as well as layers of chopped pecans and cinnamon. She bakes the dessert in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 45 minutes.

After it’s done baking, she pours a syrup of butter, honey, water, sugar, and vanilla extract over the baklava and allows it to cool before serving.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Decadent Chocolate Poke Cake Recipe Uses a Surprising Hack