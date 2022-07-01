ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kristen Stewart Once Felt That ‘New Moon’ Undermined the First ‘Twilight’

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Kristen Stewart has often spoken highly of her time filming the Twilight movies . But for the Oscar-nominated actor, there was a noticeable change in the second film of the franchise she felt undermined the original Twilight . Although Stewart asserted that might not have necessarily been a bad thing.

How ‘New Moon’ undermined ‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Stewart hadn’t read any of the Twilight books prior to her casting. But rather, it was the script that initially drew her to the project. In an old interview with Vanity Fair , Stewart touched on everything about the story that made the project so enticing.

“I thought it was really ambitious, this portrayal of the ultimate, most epic love story that could be. Also, Bella is not a typical female lead. The power balance between her and Edward is really skewed. Edward is this confident, perfect, idealistic man, although deep down he’s actually really afraid. Bella is naïve but also sure-footed. Whatever it is inside of her that drives her is stronger than she is,” she shared.

Although she had a fond impression of the original Twilight , the Spencer star believed New Moon took the franchise to interesting places. But this was a nice change of pace for the actor.

“It was intense. Just because of the nature of the story it goes in a completely different direction. We undermine the first,” she once told Collider . “We establish a very ideological of love and basically tell our main character, our main protagonist that she was wrong and it’s like, ‘Where’s our story?’ You’re going to be left if Edward’s not there.”

Kristen Stewart once shared she wishes she could redo ‘New Moon’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5NHXz5BlrAE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Out of all the Twilight films, Stewart ranked New Moon the highest. In an interview with LA Times , the Snow White and the Huntsman actor gushed about her time in the second Twilight film. It was an experience she even wouldn’t mind reliving just so she could deliver a better performance.

“It’s always been my favorite. I think the depths that are described in that and going from the forest to the bedroom to Italy. Oh my God, that’s why you live. If I were to do that movie now…. I really, really, really, really wish I could go back and do that movie again. I would just be better. But I love it and I had a great experience with [director] Chris [Weitz],” she said.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Stewart confided that Eclipse was her least favorite project.

“At the time we were kind of pumping them out. The movies were really close together. It felt a little mechanical,” she said. “That is the most painful, when you know it. When you are on a set and you know that you are dropping things. We were letting things just fall through our fingertips.”

Kristen Stewart didn’t think ‘Twilight’ would be a huge success

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QqB3wrxubYQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="How Kristen Stewart Handled "Twilight" Mania | CONAN on TBS">

Initially, Stewart shared that she had her doubts about the multi-billion dollar franchise . Despite the success of the books, the movies were unproven, and would try to tap into a demographic she wasn’t sure was there.

“We just did not know. And it was kind of like an oddball, slightly marginal teen movie. I didn’t think everyone was going to take to that. I didn’t think we were going to make a sequel,” she once said on the Jess Cagle podcast .

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Had No Idea What ‘Crimes of the Future’ Was About

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 4

Related
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart debuts hair transformation as she films new movie

Spencer star and newbie ghost-hunter Kristen Stewart has undergone a dramatic hair transformation as she begins filming for her latest movie, Love Lies Bleeding. In a new on-set photo, gone is the effortlessly stylish, grunge-y blonde that once was and in its place is an equally effortlessly stylish brunette mullet. She set the look off with a sleeveless top, black trousers and trainers as she walked past the crew.
CELEBRITIES
NME

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket To Paradise’ trailer

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have reunited on-screen in new romantic comedy film Ticket To Paradise – check out the trailer below. Directed and co-written by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Ticket To Paradise follows two divorced parents (Clooney, Roberts) who travel to Bali after learning their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), is planning to marry a local she has just met.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: How Could Eddie Return? Joseph Quinn Has a Plausible Idea

So far, the Duffer Brothers have killed off a lovable character every season. From the start of Stranger Things 4, fans worried the Hellfire Club leader and Hawkins “freak” Eddie Munson would be next. Multiple theories based on trailers and Eddie’s tattoos were proven true. Eddie met his death after fighting Demobats. But Joseph Quinn has an idea of how Eddie could return for Stranger Things Season 5.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair#Film Star
Time Out Global

Jodie Comer is making a surprise return to your local cinema this month

If you enjoyed Jodie Comer’s performance in ‘The Last Duel’ – and it really should have earned her an Oscar nod #justsayin’ – or flexing her comedy chops opposite Ryan Reynolds in ‘Free Guy’, you may be wondering when she’ll next rock up on our cinema screens.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Anne Hathaway Slams Roe V Wade Overturn In ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Anniversary Tribute: ‘See You In The Fight’

Anne Hathaway, isn’t mincing words in a forceful message about the historic overturn of Roe V Wade this past month. While celebrating The Devil Wears Prada‘s 16th anniversary, the stunning actress, 39, slammed the decision and took up the cause of reproductive rights. “Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield!” Anne captured an Instagram pic of her famous skirt, thigh-high-boots, and layered Chanel necklace ensemble from the 2006 film. “She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

130K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy