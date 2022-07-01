3 of the Best Gas Lawn Mowers of 2022 According to Bob Vila

Avocado Green may be known for its nontoxic mattresses, but there's more to the brand than mattresses alone. It also sells furniture — and we're not referring to solely bed frames. Avocado Green's furniture collections include dressers, coffee tables, side tables, and even dog beds. Most notably, the brand just released a 100-percent zero-waste furniture line that's handcrafted of upcycled beechwood, which is found naturally in the US. While none of Avocado Green's furniture uses toxic finishes and glues that admit harmful venoms into the air, this collection stands out because it uses beechwood remnants from its own Los Angeles workshop. It's a goal of the company to divert 80 percent of its waste from landfills, and this furniture collection helps make that pursuit possible.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO