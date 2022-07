SAN JOSE -- Growing up in San Jose, Councilmember Raul Peralez found himself sitting on a curb while police searched his car -- dozens of times.His crime? Driving slowly in his forest green 1965 Impala Super Sport lowrider as a person of color."I was often told (by officers) that because of the car I drove, the way I was dressed, and because I was out cruising that they had reasonable suspicion I was a gang member or had weapons or drugs with me," Peralez said, who later became a cop himself. "The officers never found anything in my car but...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO