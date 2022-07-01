ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Isabel Wilkerson: Most Americans don’t know the nation’s full history

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 4, 2022, marks a unique point in U.S. history – the nation has existed for 246 years, the same...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

America's cracks are showing this Fourth of July

One year ago, as America celebrated its 245th birthday, I wrote that “it is increasingly and depressingly clear that America is becoming two very different countries: a blue one and a red one, with little in shared identity and vastly different health and economic outcomes.”. As unimaginable as it...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Supreme Court’s latest radicalization goes far beyond abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s radicalization was fully realized this month and it goes far beyond its recent decision ending Roe v. Wade. This week the court limited the EPA's abilities to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and they announced that next term they plan to take up a big election law case. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin talks with his Saturday night panel about what this radicalization could mean. July 3, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Msnbc
MSNBC

“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

The emerging post-Roe situation in America is so confusing, chaotic, and devastating that even the activists who have been preparing for this moment for years are shaken by it. “This is the new landscape that I never could've fathomed before,” says Robin Marty, Operations Director of the West Alabama Women’s Center, which was forced to immediately stop providing abortions the moment that the Supreme Court announced that it had overturned Roe v. Wade. Marty tells Ali Velshi that state officials in Alabama might make it a crime to even advise patients on how and where they can access abortion. The mere threat of that means that her clinic can’t even provide information about abortion to new patients anymore. “If we have learned anything from the last year, it’s that there aren’t any rules,” she says.July 2, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy