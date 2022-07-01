Power line issue causes brush fire, blackout in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — An issue with a power line caused a brush fire and power outage in the Pocatello area on Thursday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. a power line somehow ignited nearby brush in the 1900 block of West Quinn Road on Pocatello’s north side, authorities said.

The power line issue also knocked out power to over 700 Idaho Power customers in north Pocatello as well as in Chubbuck and between Pocatello and American Falls Reservoir. Idaho Power had electricity restored to everyone by 1 a.m. Friday.

Pocatello firefighters responded to the brush fire and extinguished most of the flames in about 20 minutes.

The brush fire did not result in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures, though the flames burned to within 50 yards of apartment buildings along West Quinn Road.

West Quinn Road was temporarily shut down by police as firefighters extinguished the fire and Idaho Power personnel responded to the outage.

Idaho Power personnel are still trying to determine what exactly happened to the power line.