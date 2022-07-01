Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ascension to U.S. Supreme Court ‘too long coming,’ retired local judge says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Now that Ketanji Brown Jackson is an associate justice with the U.S. Supreme Court, made official as she took her seat Thursday, a retired local judge in Montgomery Court said the hope is that Jackson can bring some balance to the nation’s highest bench.

“It’s not a process that’s just automatically decided one way or the other,” Adele Riley, retired Montgomery County Municipal Court judge, told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis. “They [the justices] do come together and often times they collaborate and come up with a decision which is perhaps somewhere in the middle.”

Riley knows about reaching decisions. She served as a judge in Ohio in various capacities for more than 25 years. She is one of only seven black women who have served as judges of the Dayton and Montgomery County court system.

Riley said Jackson’s formally joining the high court, replacing a retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, was “too long coming but we’re so glad that it’s here.”

The historic moment is one the longtime county judge said she will not forget.

“I think it’s so encouraging to our young people, not just girls but boys also, that we see the background that Judge Jackson has and what she has been able to accomplish.”

Riley said she is concerned about the nature of the court Jackson has joined. The high court has come under scrutiny following recent decisions to overturn Roe v. Wade and to restrict the reach of the EPA on the issue of factories emitting greenhouse gases, just to name.

Riley said those rulings give her pause.

