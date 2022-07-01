ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Isabel Wilkerson: Justice Jackson shows America's potential

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabel Wilkerson tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell how she felt watching Ketanji Brown Jackson be sworn in as the...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

America's cracks are showing this Fourth of July

One year ago, as America celebrated its 245th birthday, I wrote that “it is increasingly and depressingly clear that America is becoming two very different countries: a blue one and a red one, with little in shared identity and vastly different health and economic outcomes.”. As unimaginable as it...
POLITICS
MSNBC

How this Supreme Court is setting back disability rights — without even trying

Last month, before the Supreme Court announced its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the disability rights community celebrated the 23rd anniversary of Olmstead v. L.C. But the anniversary of that ruling comes at a time when my sources within the disability rights community tell me that many disability rights lawyers are ultimately deciding against filing lawsuits, lest they give this Supreme Court the opportunity to set back disability rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

James Carville's Message to Democrats

Democratic Political Consultant James Carville joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss about the issues of inflation, the Supreme Court rulings on Abortion, and the upcoming midterm election. July 4, 2022.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks about being arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks with Cori Coffin about being arrested alongside other activists while attending a civil disobedience rally for abortion rights on Capitol grounds, as well as the actions that Congress plans to take in the coming weeks and months to support women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We will fight to maintain our right to make decisions over our bodies and our futures,” Rep. Chu says.July 2, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Msnbc#The Supreme Court
MSNBC

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls are bankrolling a Trump fanatic

Grocery shopping for your Fourth of July barbecue? As you head down the bread aisle, you may want to hit pause before reaching for your favorite buns. The family members behind Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls are major financial backers of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who backed former President Donald Trump’s coup attempt in 2020 and hopes to be in place to possibly help decide the fate of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

The nightmarish reality of the GOP's hope for a total abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s elimination of the constitutional right to an abortion in America marked the shocking fulfillment of a decadeslong lobbying effort by the American anti-abortion movement and the GOP agenda to radicalize the court to the point where it would overturn what appeared to be settled legal rights. But just hours after the decision came out, top Republicans already had their eye on something else.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

“Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

The emerging post-Roe situation in America is so confusing, chaotic, and devastating that even the activists who have been preparing for this moment for years are shaken by it. “This is the new landscape that I never could've fathomed before,” says Robin Marty, Operations Director of the West Alabama Women’s Center, which was forced to immediately stop providing abortions the moment that the Supreme Court announced that it had overturned Roe v. Wade. Marty tells Ali Velshi that state officials in Alabama might make it a crime to even advise patients on how and where they can access abortion. The mere threat of that means that her clinic can’t even provide information about abortion to new patients anymore. “If we have learned anything from the last year, it’s that there aren’t any rules,” she says.July 2, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS

