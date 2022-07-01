ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Hinds Co. leaders propose plan to eliminate gun violence

By Tamer Knight
 4 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson officials held a press conference at Grove Park Pavilion on Thursday, June 30 to urge the state lawmakers to put a plan in place to help eliminate gun violence throughout Hinds County.

Officials have come up with a plan to propose to the state that consist of four key concepts; changing open carry law to permit carry in Jackson, raising the age to permit carry to 21, giving law enforcement the right to question those in possession of guns in Jackson and a curfew.

“We would like to meet with the city of Jackson law enforcement, state law enforcement, all government officials that represent this city on county, state, or city level to perhaps give us 90 to 120 days to shake the city of Jackson completely down of illegal guns whether you’re a convicted felon carrying a gun, whether you’re an underage or you do not have a permit to carry a gun here in the city of Jackson. We’ve lost too many lives; we cannot go any further,” said District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

Supervisor Archie said approximately 77 lives have been taken this year due to gun violence compared to 150 last year.

