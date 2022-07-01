ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand declares US far-right Proud Boys and the Base terrorist groups

The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mA2us_0gRdDX3h00
A man wearing Proud Boys insignia. New Zealand has listed the US far-right group as a terrorist group, saying it incited crowds during the US Capitol attack in January 2021.

New Zealand’s government has declared that the American far-right groups the Proud Boys and the Base are terrorist organisations.

The two groups join 18 others, including the Islamic State group, that have been given an official terrorist designation, making it illegal in New Zealand to fund, recruit or participate in the groups, and obligating authorities to take action against them.

The US groups are not known to be active in New Zealand, but the South Pacific nation has become more attuned to threats from the far right after a white supremacist shot and killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019.

The New Zealand massacre inspired other white supremacists around the world, including a white gunman who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in May.

In the US, the state department only lists foreign groups as terrorist entities. But the Proud Boys were last year named a terrorist group in Canada, while the Base has previously been declared a terrorist group in Britain, Canada and Australia.

In a 29-page explanation of the Proud Boys designation published Thursday, New Zealand authorities said the group’s involvement in the violent attack on the US Capitol building on 6 January 6 2021 amounted to an act of terrorism.

The statement said that while several militia groups were involved, it was the Proud Boys who incited crowds, coordinated attacks on law enforcement officers and led other rioters to where they could break into the building.

The statement said there were unlinked but ideologically affiliated chapters of the Proud Boys operating in Canada and Australia.

New Zealand authorities argued that before the Capitol attack, the Proud Boys had a history of using street rallies and social media to intimidate opponents and recruit young men through demonstrations of violence. It said the group had put up various smoke screens to hide its extremism.

Earlier this month, the former leader of the Proud Boys, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, and four others linked to the group were charged in the US with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the Capitol.

The indictment alleges that the Proud Boys conspired to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power. The five are scheduled to stand trial in August in Washington DC’s federal court.

Asked by media on Thursday in New Zealand if the Proud Boys weren’t better known for protest actions rather than extreme violence, the South Pacific nation’s police minister, Chris Hipkins, said: “Well, violent protests attempting to overthrow the government, clearly there is evidence of that.”

In making its case against the Base, New Zealand authorities said a key goal of the group was to “train a cadre of extremists capable of accelerationist violence”.

The statement said founder Rinaldo Nazzaro “has repetitively counselled members online about violence, the acquisition of weapons, and actions to accelerate the collapse of the US government and survive the consequent period of chaos and violence”.

Comments / 269

Benedictus
3d ago

the government of New Zealand is more of a terrorist group considering they capitulated to the manifesto of the mosque shooter. one of the reasons he went on his little rampage was so that the government would take away guns, so the government responded by taking away guns.

Reply(9)
40
Misses Mean
3d ago

Tell them you want them in your community. Ask them to stand watch. They'll do it. I love them! I love the PB's. They are my protectors and they can be yours too. Stop listening to the Meade and believing everything you hear on the news. The LEAST THING our government want's is strong, free thinking God fearing Men and that's what the Proud Boy's are. welcome them and protect your children and community.

Reply(12)
51
Death's
2d ago

Everything I read here has convinced me that the Proud Boys are a positive thing and I hope they know it. I like how they made sure to mention 'unlinked but ideologically affiliated groups.' Im glad you people are showing your true colors. "If you believe in old school masculinity and men rallying to it, you are a terrorist!" Good luck with all that. I'm glad men are ganging up again. The future may still be a good one.

Reply(4)
17
