Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, July 1, 2022

ON THIS DAY IN 1901, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The hottest July 2 ever recorded before in New York was in 1872 and in 1876, when a temperature of 94 degrees was registered. This record was smashed at 10 o’clock this morning, at which hour the official thermometer registered 95. By 11 o’clock another degree had been clipped off, and at this time street thermometers showed even much higher temperatures. The average temperature in New York on July 2 for the last thirty years is 72 degrees. The lowest yesterday was 80. The hot spell has caused a general desire on the part of the people to get out of the city and the exodus to the country resorts is great. Crowds flocked to the parks and piers this morning in a mad desire to get a breath of fresh air and early in the day the movement toward Coney Island and Manhattan [Beach] and the Jersey beach cities began … Insanity that is sudden and violent is one of the features of the present heated term. There have been thirteen persons taken to the Kings County Hospital since Saturday last.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO