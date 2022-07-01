Gengler wins pitching battle, leads Heelan to sweep over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Area fire departments have been busy this weekend taming grass fires. In a video taken by Justice Mendoza in Sioux City, flames can be seen along the riverfront around 11:45 p.m. on July 3rd south of the Veteran's Bridge near Perry Creek around the fenced area of Larsen Park. You can see flames lining the riverfront. We have reached out to Sioux City Fire Rescue on the cause of this fire, but have not yet heard back.

