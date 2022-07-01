Gengler wins pitching battle, leads Heelan to sweep over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WHO) — A Siouxland man has won thousands of dollars through the lottery. Jesus “Danny” Gonzalez won a bingo scratch game after buying a lottery ticket at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee in Sioux City. He claimed his $25,000 prize on Thursday in Storm Lake. The top prize of the Wild Bingo game […]
SHELDON—Three hundred and sixty-five days after her last day as the Northwest Iowa Community College president, Alethea Stubbe died Wednesday, June 29. Stubbe lived all 64 of her years in rural George, just a short drive from the college in Sheldon, where she worked nearly half her life. Her...
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning this July 4th holiday. The sheriff’s office says a man drowned in a pond north of Rock Valley just before 4 p.m. while he was swimming. Bystanders and emergency responders pulled him out of...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 72° with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Expect the wind to blow out of the SSE at 10 to 20 MPH. Hotter weather awaits for the 4th of July as we soar up to 98°. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather […]
LE MARS, IA (KELO) — A Le Mars, Iowa man is facing a list of charges after driving in the wrong lane of a two-lane highway. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started just before 11:50 Saturday night when the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office learned of a car heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 60. It entered Sioux County south of Alton, Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Area fire departments have been busy this weekend taming grass fires. In a video taken by Justice Mendoza in Sioux City, flames can be seen along the riverfront around 11:45 p.m. on July 3rd south of the Veteran's Bridge near Perry Creek around the fenced area of Larsen Park. You can see flames lining the riverfront. We have reached out to Sioux City Fire Rescue on the cause of this fire, but have not yet heard back.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on the northside of Sioux City nearly two months ago. 20-year-old Apollo Houston was arrested Thursday on charges of willful injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
Spencer, IA (KICD)—An Everly woman was hurt in crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon east of Spencer. The Iowa State Patrol says the motorcycle, operated by 39-year-old Heather Dillingham was westbound on Highway 18 near the intersection of County Road N-14 around 1:30 when a southbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Sara Murphy of Springfield, Illinois reportedly pulled out in front of her leading to the collision.
Friday night, about 8:30, Yankton Police, Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Search and Rescue responded to the Discovery Bridge for a report of a female screaming under the bridge. Upon arrival it was discovered that a female had fallen onto a ledge of the discovery bridge, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted Yankton Police Department with closing down northbound traffic on the Discovery Bridge as Yankton County Search and Rescue hoisted the female to safety. The female was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for unknown injuries by Yankton County EMS. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks also assisted on scene.
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, July 3, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Santos Rolando Chilel Ramos and 23-year-old Maynor Gudiel Morales Martin stemmed from the cousins fighting in public near Morales Martin’s residence, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local gym partnered with Noah's Hope Animal Rescue for a day of yoga with some adoptable feline friends. Shawn Frankl's Big Iron Gym in Sioux City hosted an event called "Kitty Cats and Yoga Mats" where people could pay for a session of yoga with some additional furry friends. The proceeds from this event were donated to Noah's Hope's general fund that helps pay for the animals' spaying and neutering, medical needs, and more; all while raising awareness for animal adoption in Siouxland.
SUTHERLAND—The city of Sutherland’s almost two-month stretch without a police officer is at an end. The city council hired 23-year-old Adam McQueen of Cherokee to be the southern O’Brien County community’s sole officer during a special meeting Tuesday, June 21. He was sworn in following the meeting.
A LE MARS, IOWA MAN WAS ARRESTED IN SIOUX COUNTY JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT AFTER AUTHORITIES SAY HE WAS DRIVING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION ON HIGHWAY 60 SOUTH OF ALTON. 58-YEAR-OLD DANIEL HICKS IS CHARGED WITH 2ND OFFENSE O-W-I, DRIVING A VEHICLE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF A HIGHWAY, HAVING AN OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL IN A MOTOR VEHICLE AND INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS.
