Happy birthday, Lindsay Lohan! The actress turns 36 on July 2, 2022, and to celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her most memorable fashion moments from the 2000s! First up? This look she wore to the 2003 Teen Choice Awards — a baby doll top left unbuttoned above the navel paired with low-waisted bootcut jeans and black strappy sandals. When it came to hair, the star went with a ubiquitous style at the time — a puffed-up half-updo.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO