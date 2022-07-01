Johnson City Doughboys hang on for win over Kingsport Axmen

Johnson City, TN — Here’s a look at Ethan Payne as The Johnson City Doughboys look to keep their home-field win streak alive against the Kingsport Axemen tonight at TVA Credit Union.

Going up six in the first, Johnson City hit the gas early and cushion their lead from a sharp ground ball hit by Michael Moss, giving Roberto Pena the opportunity to score.

Payne found his way across the plate also, after being hit in the head by a pitch to end the third but Kingsport would not go down easy.

Corbin Shaw out of Walter State hits an absolute bomb off the wall — look at that — giving Ian Riley the opportunity to score with ease.

Later ETSU’s very own Ashton King makes an incredible stop on a hard-hit ball to short but gave up the run on the fielder’s choice as Shaw brings it in, as Doughboys hang on to win 12-11

