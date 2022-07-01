ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas woman arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Officials say Rosalia Hernandez, 37, was arrested on charges of grand larceny and kidnapping a minor after being accused of stealing a car with a baby in it.

On June 24, the mother of the 8-month-old parked to get cash from an ATM located at 4070 Arville St. accompanied by her friend while Hernandez stayed in the car according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The mother returned from the ATM to find her car missing. The friend who accompanied the mother attempted to call Hernandez, but was hung up on and ignored according to a police report.

LVMPD located Hernandez at Harbor Island Apartments before being arrested on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and kidnapping of a minor before being booked to Clark County Detention Center.

